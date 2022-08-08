MONDE ENTIER :: Supergooal Casino presents You MEGA PIXEL POKER :: WORLD

Pixel Poker-Kings or better is played with a 53- card deck, the regular 52 card deck and Joker. The Joker is a wild card, it can be used an any card you want. For each hand, a new shuffled deck is used.

HOW TO PLAY ?

Click the plus or the MINUS button to set your Bet between maximun and minimum level. Click DEAL to deal the first hand. Card that are part of a winning hand are automatically held. To select or clear cards you would like to corresponding HOLD button. Once you have Choosen the cards you would like to hold, clik DRAW to replace the other cards. If you win, the winning payline on the paytable will flash, and the winning will appear on the Win display.

GAMBLE

Every time you get a winning hand, you have the opportunity to double your winning up to 5 times in a Double Up game. You can start this feature bypressing the GEMBLE button. (s) five cards will be dealt face-down, and you need to guess which colournext card will be by pressing RED or BLACK button.

If you choose the right colour, winnings will be doubled. If you are wrong, all winnings will be lost. (s) You can stop the double Up feature when ever you want and collect your winnings.

The theoretical return to player for this game is 98.60 %

