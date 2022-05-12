hekok
Blends in honor of Professor KENGNE FODOUOP (exclusive documents)
Blends in honor of Professor KENGNE FODOUOP (exclusive documents)

Followers and admirers of Professor Kengne Fodouop, have decided to devote scientific mixtures to him, as a tribute to all of his work.

Below are the different articulations of this collective work which, we hope, will be the icing on the cake of a long and rich career carried out with passion and dedication by this man who embraced geography as one enters orders. .

Download the original text in pdf version here (english)

