hekok
The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final
ÉGYPTE :: SOCIETE

ÉGYPTE :: The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final

The Egyptian federation has sent an official request to CAF regarding African the champions league final to decide a “Neutral” stadium and secure the chances to all semi-final parties and maintain fair play standards, this request has been officially sent as an objection to the reports that came out earlier from CAF that the decision has been made and the final will be played in Morroco and such decision serves Al Wydad’s side more than the other three teams and disagrees with equality of chances standards.

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

Déclaration, diaspora camerounaise à l'occasion de le Journée mondiale de la liberté de la presse
The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final
Abus, Le journaliste Paul Chouta trois fois agressé: Les bourreaux courent toujours
Le français MÜLLER Stéphane démis de ses fonctions de directeur général adjoint de la société FIPCA
La police étouffe une manifestation des syndicats le 1er mai
Conflit ukrainien, Eric Nguemaleu « Seule la diplomatie pourra mettre fin à cette guerre »
PAULINE NGO'BALA "ISRAËL-EGYPTE 2022 EST UNE OCCASION DE TOURISME ET DE RENCONTRE AVEC DIEU"
Salmonella Typhimurium peut causer de graves dommages à la population équatoguinéenne
L’innovation au cœur de la stratégie globale d’avenir de Huawei
Le Bitcoin est la nouvelle monnaie de La République Centrafricaine
Yango se lance dans le service de livraison à Douala
29 avril 2003- 29 avril 2022: 19 ans déjà. Pr Roger Gabriel Nlep for ever

Les + récents

10:19
Les coupables des recrutements ethniques ont un nom!

Les coupables des recrutements ethniques ont un nom!
10:13
Déclaration, diaspora camerounaise à l'occasion de le Journée mondiale de la liberté de la presse

Déclaration, diaspora camerounaise à l'occasion de le Journée mondiale de la liberté de la presse
09:00
The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final

The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final
08:00
Abus, Le journaliste Paul Chouta trois fois agressé: Les bourreaux courent toujours

Abus, Le journaliste Paul Chouta trois fois agressé: Les bourreaux courent toujours
07:15
Le français MÜLLER Stéphane démis de ses fonctions de directeur général adjoint de la société FIPCA

Le français MÜLLER Stéphane démis de ses fonctions de directeur général adjoint de la société FIPCA

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

L'artiste Coco-argentée reprend du service en diaspora
Déesses de la Nuit Avril 2022 by Christelle Ketcheu
Grâce Decca à Paris le 13 mai 2022, le soutien du manager Guy Métang
Herwan Force parle du gala de charité stop covid-19 avec Grace Decca
Denise Mono, entretien au micro de SOPIEPROD

évènement

Vidéo

Cabral Libii présente le libéralisme communautaire à Bruxelles
Wilfried Ekanga : « l’histoire des combats n’est pas à l’échelle d’une vie humaine »
Mamadou Mota : Le Logone-et-chari? « Une cocotte-minute bouillante »
Voici les stades de la CAN 2021
Honorable Rolande Ngo Issi : "Je ne pense pas que la diaspora de mon parti soit aussi radicale"

L'actualité en vidéo