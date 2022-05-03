-
© Source : Correspondance particulière
- 03 mai 2022 09:00:55
- |
- 387
- |
-
ÉGYPTE :: The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final
The Egyptian federation has sent an official request to CAF regarding African the champions league final to decide a “Neutral” stadium and secure the chances to all semi-final parties and maintain fair play standards, this request has been officially sent as an objection to the reports that came out earlier from CAF that the decision has been made and the final will be played in Morroco and such decision serves Al Wydad’s side more than the other three teams and disagrees with equality of chances standards.
Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE
Les + récents
10:19
Les coupables des recrutements ethniques ont un nom!
10:13
Déclaration, diaspora camerounaise à l'occasion de le Journée mondiale de la liberté de la presse
09:00
The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final
08:00
Abus, Le journaliste Paul Chouta trois fois agressé: Les bourreaux courent toujours
07:15
Le français MÜLLER Stéphane démis de ses fonctions de directeur général adjoint de la société FIPCA
SOCIETE :: les + lus
Mohamed Salah a battu le record de Samuel Eto'o
- 03 mai 2018
- /
- 10251
LE DéBAT
Où va l’argent de certaines femmes en Afrique ?
- 27 déc. 2020
- /
- 72727
Afrique- Débat: Les Camerounais sont-ils communautaristes?
- 27 sept. 2020
- /
- 75237
POINT DU DROIT
Comment contester un testament ?
- 02 janv. 2021
- /
- 67493
Comment reconnaître une épouse infidèle ?
- 22 août 2020
- /
- 98711