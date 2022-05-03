ÉGYPTE :: The Egyptian federation demands a “Neutral” stadium for the CAF champions league final

The Egyptian federation has sent an official request to CAF regarding African the champions league final to decide a “Neutral” stadium and secure the chances to all semi-final parties and maintain fair play standards, this request has been officially sent as an objection to the reports that came out earlier from CAF that the decision has been made and the final will be played in Morroco and such decision serves Al Wydad’s side more than the other three teams and disagrees with equality of chances standards.