THE ORPHAN KIDS HELP FOUNDATION PRESENTS ITS "BLACK AND WHITE PARTY IN GOLDEN DREAMS
The Orphan Kids Help Foundation presents  its “ BLACK & WHITE PARTY in Golden Dreams 1.0. Since 2019 , you have been calling for another dream night .

 November 26, 2022 , you shall witness the reality of your dreams, because your dreams are our dreams and that dream is putting smiles on the faces of orphans around the globe.

Support our “10000 kids education project” because every child deserves a childhood. This time we focus on quality not quantity.

Dress to impress in Black & White..Don’t miss out… where else, if not the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Stay tuned!

Contact: +1 678 617 5423

