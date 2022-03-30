MONDE ENTIER :: LaLiga and SportBoost enhance the sports industry by connecting athletes and start-ups :: WORLD

The global project has been launched to promote technology companies while offering a professional alternative to athletes and former athletes

Through the Player Entrepreneurship Office, the aim is for professional sportspeople to join companies and help them gain visibility and funding

LaLiga and SportBoost have teamed up to boost the sports industry by creating opportunities for athletes and ex-athletes as well as for technology start ups dedicated to finding solutions to the challenges facing the sector. This partnership will unite and benefit both, providing employment opportunities beyond competitive sport for the athletes and generating greater visibility, exposure, and funding for the technology companies.

The presentation of the project, held today at Laliga's headquarters in Madrid, was attended by Javier Tebas and Iker Casillas. The LaLiga president declared that "teaming up with Iker [Casillas] and SportBoost means continuing our commitment to technology and innovation in LaLiga. One of our goals is to boost the sports industry in general, not just that of football, and with this kind of partnership we are making sure that this is the case."

Iker Casillas, founder of SportBoost, said: "this is a very important agreement for SportBoost because with this partnership we are able to provide athletes with the possibility of finding opportunities after retirement, a crossroads in life that can cause anxiety. In addition, start-ups can reach out to these athletes and benefit from everything they have to offer."

Also present at the launch was José Manuel Calderón, sporting advisor to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spanish basketball star, in addition to his successful sporting career, has also worked on a project with the American National Basketball Players Association, which is very similar to the one presented today. According to Calderón: "Promoting this type of project is essential for current and former sportsmen and women. We can open up a range of possibilities that will allow them to continue developing their careers within the world of sport, by contributing to the industry in a different manner to the one they have had until now."

The perfect match

The key to this project lies in the Player Entrepreneur Office (P.E.O.), a body that will manage and promote this relationship between athletes and ex-athletes, and start ups, with the former being able to support the companies in five different ways:

Mentoring Sponsorship Entrepreneurship Employment opportunities Investment

The P.E.O. programme, initially planned for the next four years, will analyse innovative projects from national and international start-ups. Entities such as the ADESP (Spanish Sports Association), the AFE (The Spanish Footballers' Association) and the CSD (High Council for Sports) through its PROAD (care to sportspeople) programme will be involved in the selection process. Once selected, they will be able to invest, mentor and receive training through the P.E.O. It will also be able to offer the athlete's services to start-ups that are searching for a professional who fits their profile to develop their working life beyond competitive sport.

The project will be announced to LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank players through the Players App, the application that directly connects the LaLiga Player's Office with the players themselves.

LaLiga's objective, through its technology entity LaLiga Tech, is to offer specialised sports technologies within its unique ecosystem to a worldwide customer base. To support this, it has partnered with SportBoost to help start-ups increase their global visibility, making it easier for them to perform at the highest level, within clubs and Laliga.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, Innovative and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 teams in LaLiga Santander and 22 in LaLiga SmartBank, responsible for the organisation of these national professional football competitions. Laliga is the football competition with the most followers on social networks in the world, exceeding 140 million, on 16 platforms and 15 different languages. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world's first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

About SportBoost

SportBoost Sportboost is the international accelerator in the world of sport. It supports, accelerates and invests in startups that have a direct link to sport and technology with the aim of turning them into leading companies in their respective sectors. It makes the sports ecosystem available to them, supports them in their development as companies and attracts the necessary investment for their growth. In addition, it supports corporate companies in their development of innovation and digitalisation as part of the innovation process.

LaLiga, main partner, and ESIC Business & Marketing School, academic partner of entrepreneurship. accompany SportBoost in the search and development of leading startups in the Sports-Tech sector. More information available at www.sportboost.es .