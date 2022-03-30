hekok
LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS
CAMEROUN :: SOCIETE

CAMEROUN :: LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS :: CAMEROON

The global project has been launched to promote technology companies while offering a professional alternative to athletes and former athletes

Through the Player Entrepreneurship Office, the aim is for professional sportspeople to join companies and help them gain visibility and funding

LaLiga and SportBoost have teamed up to boost the sports industry by creating opportunities for athletes and ex-athletes as well as for technology start ups dedicated to finding solutions to the challenges facing the sector. This partnership will unite and benefit both, providing employment opportunities beyond competitive sport for the athletes and generating greater visibility, exposure, and funding for the technology companies.

The presentation of the project, held today at Laliga's headquarters in Madrid, was attended by Javier Tebas and Iker Casillas. The LaLiga president declared that "teaming up with Iker [Casillas] and SportBoost means continuing our commitment to technology and innovation in LaLiga. One of our goals is to boost the sports industry in general, not just that of football, and with this kind of partnership we are making sure that this is the case."

Iker Casillas, founder of SportBoost, said: "this is a very important agreement for SportBoost because with this partnership we are able to provide athletes with the possibility of finding opportunities after retirement, a crossroads in life that can cause anxiety. In addition, start-ups can reach out to these athletes and benefit from everything they have to offer."

Also present at the launch was José Manuel Calderón, sporting advisor to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spanish basketball star, in addition to his successful sporting career, has also worked on a project with the American National Basketball Players Association, which is very similar to the one presented today. According to Calderón: "Promoting this type of project is essential for current and former sportsmen and women. We can open up a range of possibilities that will allow them to continue developing their careers within the world of sport, by contributing to the industry in a different manner to the one they have had until now."

The perfect match

Lire aussi dans la rubrique SOCIETE

LaLiga and SportBoost enhance the sports industry by connecting athletes and start-ups
LE PEUPLE ELOG MPO'O DEVOILE SON NOUVEAU BUREAU EXECUTIF
YAOUNDE: 02 DAMES MEURENT DANS UN INCENDIE
LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS
Un animateur de Canal 2 trainé en justice pour inceste
Affaire Vamoulke: Déjà 108 renvois successifs
Journée internationale de la femme 2022 : Les Bayam Selam étaient au rendez-vous.
Agression ou piège politico-judiciaire : un procès sensible annoncé à Charleroi
Lycée de Nkol-Eton à Yaoundé : Voici les causes de la bagarre entre une élève une surveillante
Lycée de Nkol- Eton à Yaoundé: Bagarre entre une élève et une surveillante générale ( vidéo)
VOICI LA PROMOTION 2022:LAUREATS DU PROGRAMME THE OKWELIANS FELLOWSHIP FOR YOUNG CAMEROUNIAN LEADERS
DEPLOIEMENT DE LA 5G: QUELLE SITUATION?
Devenez Rédacteur

Les + récents

16:11
GUY LE GRAND MAMBO NOTRE EXPERT DE LA SEMAINE DÉCRYPTE LE SHOW

GUY LE GRAND MAMBO NOTRE EXPERT DE LA SEMAINE DÉCRYPTE LE SHOW
16:10
LaLiga and SportBoost enhance the sports industry by connecting athletes and start-ups

LaLiga and SportBoost enhance the sports industry by connecting athletes and start-ups
15:57
LE PEUPLE ELOG MPO'O DEVOILE SON NOUVEAU BUREAU EXECUTIF

LE PEUPLE ELOG MPO'O DEVOILE SON NOUVEAU BUREAU EXECUTIF
15:51
YAOUNDE: 02 DAMES MEURENT DANS UN INCENDIE

YAOUNDE: 02 DAMES MEURENT DANS UN INCENDIE
15:46
LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS

LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS

SOCIETE :: les + lus

LE DéBAT

POINT DU DROIT

partenaire

Vidéo de la semaine

Ondoua Angelin Zame: Tout savoir sur le forum Italie - Cameroun du 28 au 30 sept a Milan en Italie
Tout savoir sur la prostate avec le Dr Fomuki
L'Azurenne NKS: Entrée triomphale lors de la montée des marches ce 19 mars 2022 à Nice
NAYOU 75 Tout savoir sur cette influenceuse des Lions Indomptables
Kristhia Lauve dans Parcours inspirant by SOPIEPROD

évènement

Vidéo

Cabral Libii présente le libéralisme communautaire à Bruxelles
Wilfried Ekanga : « l’histoire des combats n’est pas à l’échelle d’une vie humaine »
Mamadou Mota : Le Logone-et-chari? « Une cocotte-minute bouillante »
Voici les stades de la CAN 2021
Honorable Rolande Ngo Issi : "Je ne pense pas que la diaspora de mon parti soit aussi radicale"

L'actualité en vidéo