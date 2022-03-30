CAMEROUN :: LALIGA AND SPORTBOOST ENHANCE THE SPORTS INDUSTRY CONNECTING ATHLETES ANS START -UPS :: CAMEROON

The global project has been launched to promote technology companies while offering a professional alternative to athletes and former athletes

Through the Player Entrepreneurship Office, the aim is for professional sportspeople to join companies and help them gain visibility and funding

LaLiga and SportBoost have teamed up to boost the sports industry by creating opportunities for athletes and ex-athletes as well as for technology start ups dedicated to finding solutions to the challenges facing the sector. This partnership will unite and benefit both, providing employment opportunities beyond competitive sport for the athletes and generating greater visibility, exposure, and funding for the technology companies.

The presentation of the project, held today at Laliga's headquarters in Madrid, was attended by Javier Tebas and Iker Casillas. The LaLiga president declared that "teaming up with Iker [Casillas] and SportBoost means continuing our commitment to technology and innovation in LaLiga. One of our goals is to boost the sports industry in general, not just that of football, and with this kind of partnership we are making sure that this is the case."

Iker Casillas, founder of SportBoost, said: "this is a very important agreement for SportBoost because with this partnership we are able to provide athletes with the possibility of finding opportunities after retirement, a crossroads in life that can cause anxiety. In addition, start-ups can reach out to these athletes and benefit from everything they have to offer."

Also present at the launch was José Manuel Calderón, sporting advisor to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spanish basketball star, in addition to his successful sporting career, has also worked on a project with the American National Basketball Players Association, which is very similar to the one presented today. According to Calderón: "Promoting this type of project is essential for current and former sportsmen and women. We can open up a range of possibilities that will allow them to continue developing their careers within the world of sport, by contributing to the industry in a different manner to the one they have had until now."

The perfect match