5 Ways to Stay Entertained on a Scorching Hot Day

When summer arrives, heatwaves are inevitable. While it’s great to get out and about under the sun, if the temperatures get too hot, you don’t want to be out sweltering. If it’s one of those days, here are some great ways to stay entertained at home.

Have a Movie Day

If you open the front door and are met with a scoring hot breeze, it’s time to close it, get on the couch and watch some movies. Whether action thrillers excite you, or you’re in need of a romcom, the choice truly is endless. As long as you have a Netflix subscription, you’re bound to find something you like. Make sure you have lots of snacks by your side during your movie day.

Make Ice Slushies

When it’s roasting hot outside, keeping cool is essential. Even if you have air con, making some tasty ice slushies can be a great way to stay entertained. Ice slushies are simple to make too. To start, use a large ziplock bag, put some ice cubes in it with a dash of salt and mix well. Next, put some juice into a smaller bag and seal tightly. Finally, place your bag of juice in the bag with ice and salt and seal it tightly shut. Shake for roughly five minutes and you’ll find the juice freezes and you’re left with a refreshing ice slushie.

Play Online Games

If you’re sitting at home twiddling your thumbs, why not get on your smartphone and play some online games? This can be a great way to pass the time during a scorching hot day. If you love playing roulette, blackjack, or online slots, you can play at an online casino in Canada . To keep your brain active, you can play a game of scrabble online too. The great thing about online games is there is an unlimited choice to pick from.

Have a Pamper

When a heatwave arrives in town, the hot weather can open up pores and cause you to sweat more. Unfortunately, this can lead to skin problems such as acne . To prevent getting acne, use this hot day as a chance for a much-needed pamper. Implementing a skincare routine will help keep it moisturised, glowing, and fresh. To keep you nice and cool, drape a cool towel over your face.

Run a Cold Bath

While lots of us love to soak in a hot bath, when temperatures soar, the idea of getting in one may be the last thing on your mind. However, rather than filling your tub with hot water, why not have a cold one instead? A cold bath can reduce stress, ease sore and aching muscles, as well as decrease the effect of humidity and heat. Sure, you may get a fright when you first step into the bath, but you’ll soon reap the benefits.

If it’s too hot to head outdoors, that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home. There are lots of ways to keep entertained during a boiling hot day, which will help keep you cool and relaxed.