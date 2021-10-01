CAMEROUN :: Request of the Ambazonia Governing council to the Southern Cameroons parlementarians

Honourable Parliamentarians of Southern Cameroons extraction, Parliament of La Republique du Cameroun

Dear Brethren,

A Formal Request for your withdrawal from the Parliament of La Republique du Cameroun in support of our Liberation Endeavour

Accept very warm greetings from the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC), which has assumed the position of vanguard organization in the defence of our homeland, and pursuit of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On October 1st, 2021, Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) will celebrate its 60th independence anniversary. We remind you that this independence was gained on 1st October 1961, based on the United Nations General Assembly vote of 21st April 1961. The vote statistics recorded an overwhelming majority of 64 countries for, 23 against, and 10 Abstentions. Unfortunately, during an illegal federal union with La Republic du Cameroon (LRC), Ambazonia has been systematically annexed and its people completely enslaved.

You are aware of the war declared on us by Paul Biya, president of LRC, on 30th November 2017. we want to quickly draw your attention to the research, Human Rights Abuses in the Cameroon Anglophone Crisis, A Submission of Evidence to UK Parliament, by a team of researchers at the Faculty of Law, University of Oxford. It was funded by the John Fell Fund (0007222-BAD00180), the Global Challenges Research Fund (KCD00141-BA02.01), a Knowledge Exchange Grant (KCD00042), and a University College Visiting Fellowship. The research emphasises a variety of pressing concerns including the continued escalation of the conflict between The Republic of Cameroun and Ambazonia.

In line with the US Congress S.RES. 684, the research result summarises as follows:

That numerous reports from human rights organisations and the international press, such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and BBC News Africa, emphasise that Cameroun security forces, particularly, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), are engaged in a systematic campaign of terror and atrocious crimes against Ambazonians, including tactics of targeted property destruction involving mass arson on over 400 villages, extra-judicial killings and summary executions of our citizens, including pregnant mothers, children, physically and mentally challenged persons, the elderly, nurses, and diverse acts of sexual assault.

Besides, the US Congress S.RES. 684 illustrates and emphasises the following:

-That the official actions and policies of Cameroon have repressed Ambazonians politically and economically since 1961, and throughout his tenure as president of Cameroun, Paul Biya has openly mistreated Ambazonians through government policies, and has “crippled many parastatals and private enterprises” in Ambazonia;

- Affirms as bogus, the 1996 Decentralization Law of Cameroon, and the December 2019 Law (from its Major National Dialogue) adopted to enable it;

- Affirms that approximately 3,000,000 Ambazonians are in need of humanitarian assistance, approximately 60,000 are refugees in Nigeria, and approximately 700,000 internally displaced (estimates of the United Nations Agencies);

- Affirms that Cameroon is noted for recruiting child soldiers in “governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces, or government-supported armed groups”, and is listed on the Child Soldiers Prevention Act List in the 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report;

- Affirms that France maintains considerable interests in Cameroon, significant economic and security cooperation, but has failed to stem atrocities committed in Ambazonia and is not willing to support a stronger international action to seek resolution to the conflict;

- Affirms the January 24, 2019, declaration of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon, and of a group of former world leaders and 5 Nobel Peace Laureates on June 22, 2020, respectively, that ‘‘Cameroon can no longer be a forgotten crisis; it needs to be high” on US agenda, and on the agenda of the UN Security Council meeting and all UNOCA sessions before the UNSC.

We are equally drawing your attention to the fact that shortly after Genocide Watch on August 10, 2020 published and categorised the alarming genocidal situation in Ambazonia as Stage 9: Extermination and Stage 10: Denial, Cameroun on December 8, 2020, unilaterally suspended the activities of Doctors Without Borders in the Northern Zone (Bamenda region) of Ambazonia, and has since then prevented humanitarian assistance services such as inflow of necessary medical supplies, as well as essential aid to the suffering Ambazonian people, resulting from continued violence and destruction of critical infrastructure as indicated in section 32, and corroborated by declarations in sections 41 and 86 of the December 1, 2020 UNOCA Report- S/2020/1154.

In the past 4 years and counting, Ambazonia nationalists and their defence forces have faced tribulations from your likes (bootlickers, enablers, infiltrators, and sympathizers) of the Biya regime of LRC. However, we have remained strong and resilient thanks to our firm strategies that are informed by the triad approach of internationalization, targeted diplomacy, and self-defences, and contingent on prevailing circumstance. Within our defence framework is the plan to arm every block, spread the enemy thin and increase the cost of the occupation. Despite our shortcomings, we have achieved over 80% of our plan. We are reading the scripts very carefully and understand exactly where La Republique du Cameroun now stands in terms of her survival. It is just a matter of little time for it to crumble like a pack of cards.

This assessment is meant to let you know that there is no way La Republique du Cameroun can be salvaged. We have advised that instead of trying to safe a regime/system that is very intransigent to change, and would only maintain its nepotistic status quo, the option is to accelerate its demise to safe its people from an already foreseeable calamity, and in favor of a free Ambazonia. Otherwise, we still have the capacity to resist it until its allies and sympathizers will back out and leave it in a far worse situation than America and its NATO allies have left its Afghan-backed government.

Therefore, we entreat you to urge your colleagues of the “elite class” to come abreast with these realities and return home. We advise you to renounce the La Republique du Cameroun parliament as long advised by the United Nations (UN) in 1990 through the intervention of Fon Fongum Gorji Dinka. We note that it is the only option of three yet to be achieved in relation to the UN advice of 1990. A proclamation formalizing the restoration of our country’s independence with geographical identity as Ambazonia was long attained. A formal request for a seat at the United Nations, including a request for the UN to put La Republique out of Ambazonia was long submitted. However, the admissibility of this request remains contingent on our supposed elected representatives renouncing the Parliament of La Republique du Cameroun. Also remember that in 1992, President Biya acknowledged Ambazonia as an independent nation through the decision of the Bamenda High Court Case HCB/28/92, whose proceedings appeared in Cameroun Newspaper, Le Messager - English Edition of 10 February 1993.

In the interest of the vulnerable, who constitute the majority of our people, this moment necessitates that we all take a public stance for history to record how we contributed in the freedom of homeland and intervened in the greatest moment of the peril of our people.

While we hope to maintain good relations in this endeavour, you can be rest assured that the AGovC/ADF will continue to arm our people in self-defence, protect the vulnerable, and resist the occupation until our freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity is achieved.

Accept from us, sir, the expression of our finest salutation.