Mandela Center International porte à la connaissance de l’opinion nationale et internationale qu’il vient de découvrir, avec la plus grande consternation, une vidéo montrant les derniers instants du Cardinal Christian WIYGHAN TUMI, tournant en boucle sur les réseaux sociaux.

Mandela Center International condamne, avec la plus grande fermeté, cette violation grave des droits de l’Archevêque émérite camerounais.

Mandela Center International rappelle à l'opinion que la notion de dignité de la personne humaine, en droit international des droits de l'Homme, a été introduite dans la Déclaration universelle des droits de l'Homme de 1948 qui reconnaît que tous les êtres humains possèdent une « dignité inhérente » (Préambule) et qu'ils « naissent libres et égaux en droits et en dignité » (article 1er).

Mandela Center International rappelle que le respect de la dignité des personnes nécessite cependant aux professionnels du social et de la santé de connaître les principes de la dignité et les situations ; de concilier l'intimité, la confidentialité et le respect dans son travail ; de transmettre ses règles à tous les professionnels de santé.

Mandela Center International exige, IMMEDIATEMENT et avec la plus grande fermeté, des autorités Camerounaises et en particulier au Ministre de la Santé publique, Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE, l’ouverture d’une enquête pour déterminer les responsabilités de cet acte ignoble.

Mandela Center International exige que les auteurs de cet attentat à la pudeur et à la dignité humaine soit immédiate mis aux arrêts et que cette clinique de Douala soit immédiatement fermée.

Mandela Center International se réserve le droit des actions à mener.

Le Secrétaire Exécutif Permanent

PUBLICATION OF THE REMAIN OF CARDINAL TUMI ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Mandela Center International brings to the attention of national and international community that he has just discovered, with the greatest shock and dismay, a video showing the last moments of Cardinal Christian WIYGHAN TUMI, looping on social networks.

Mandela Center International condemns in the unequivocal terms this gross violation of the rights of the Cameroonian Emeritus Archbishop.

Mandela Center International reminds the public that the notion of the dignity of the human person, in International Human Rights Law, was introduced in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948 which recognizes that all human beings possess an “inherent dignity” (Preamble) and that they “are born free and equal in rights and dignity” (Article 1).

Mandela Center International recalls that respect for the dignity of people nevertheless requires social and health professionals to know the principles of dignity and the situations; to reconcile privacy, confidentiality and respect in his work; to transmit its rules to all health professionals.

Mandela Center International demands, IMMEDIATELY and with the greatest firmness, to the Cameroonian authorities and in particular the Minister of Public Health, Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE, the opening of an investigation to determine the responsibilities of this despicable act.

Mandela Center International demands that the perpetrators of this indecent assault and human dignity be immediately arrested and that this clinic in Douala be immediately closed.

Mandela Center International reserves the right to take action.

The Permanent Executive Secretary