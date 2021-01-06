hekok
THE AMBAZONIA GOVERNING COUNCIL WRITES TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE African Football Confederation
Mr. Constant Omari Selemani, Acting President, Confederation of African Football. 3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat St, 6th October City 12566
Egypt

Subject: Termination of Victoria (Limbe) as Stadium for African  Cup of Nations 2021

We are writing to you with regard to the planned organisation of the  African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by La République du  Cameroun from Jan 16 - Feb 7, 2021. 

We are aware that some of the  teams, notably in Pool D, consisting of Zambia, Guinea, Namibia and  Tanzania have been scheduled to play on the territory of the former  Southern Cameroons under British Administration, now named,  Ambazonia. The games are scheduled to take place precisely in Victoria  (Limbe). Ambazonia lies between the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the  west and La République du Cameroun to the east.

I am by this letter drawing your attention, that of FIFA and CAF, of all teams hitherto scheduled to play in Limbe, and of all potential spectators: that the ENTIRE territory of Ambazonia, including Limbe is a  war zone and not conducive for any international match at this time. 

The people of Ambazonia have been engaged for more than four years and remain in a war of independence declared on them by the Republic of  Cameroon as they defend their right under international law to self determination. 

The Republic of Cameroon has killed at least ten thousand unarmed  Ambazonia civilian including women and babies, burnt down more than  four hundred towns and villages in Ambazonia, and caused one of the  worst contemporary humanitarian catastrophe in the Gulf of Guinea with  at least 40,000 Ambazonian refugees in Nigeria and over two million  internally displaced.

The people of Ambazonia hereby inform you that  holding any CAF game in Ambazonia’s territory amidst these atrocities  will constitute total disregard for their sufferings and pains, and an implicit political endorsement of the unacceptable occupation of their  homeland with impunity by the Republic of Cameroon.

Amidst the ongoing war for the liberation and independence of Ambazonia, we want to inform you that the Ambazonia Governing  Council cannot guarantee the safety of anyone, including CAF officials,  various national football teams and spectators in Ambazonia. 

The Cameroon military has suffered huge casualties from Ambazonian Defence Forces, and so cannot be relied upon to guarantee the safety of anyone. In this regard, CAF is strongly advised to immediately terminate any plan to play any game in Victoria (Limbe), to host  any team anywhere in the territory of Ambazonia, or to cause 
the gathering and movement of spectators for CAF games in Ambazonia for urgent safety and security reasons. 

Having been so informed and advised, CAF shall be morally and legally liable for any loss of human life and properties that may result from failing to immediately move any games currently scheduled in the territory of Ambazonia to the territory of Cameroon. 

We respect the  CHAN competition and care about the security and safety of the  delegations involved in this football competition.

We look forward to the future when the sovereign and independent Ambazonia shall take part in the African Nations Cup, and collaborate with CAF in the safe organization of its tournaments in Ambazonia. At this time, the Ambazonian Governing Council and the people of Ambazonia at large wish the Confederation of African Football (CAF) great success with the organisation of the African Nations Cup 2021 in La République du Cameroun, but nowhere Ambazonia.

Yours Sincerely,
 
Cc:
- Football Association of Zambia
- Guinean Football Federation
- Namibia Football Association
- Tanzania Football Federation
- All other AFCON 2021 Participating Teams
- Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA
- Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations
- Local and international media, especially for the attention of anyone intending to travel to Cameroun for AFCON 2021.
- Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO)

Dr. Larry AYAMBA
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs
Ambazonia Governing Council

