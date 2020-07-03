CAMEROUN :: Two entire human skeletons seized from traffickers :: CAMEROON
  • Camer.be : Franck BAFELI
  • vendredi 03 juillet 2020 08:54:00
Two human parts traffickers were arrested in Foumbot during an operation carried out by the Foumbot Gendarmerie brigade and the Foumbot Forestry and Wildlife Control Post. Two entire human skeletons were seized from the traffickers who were just about to sell the human remains. The arrest was the result of an investigation into illegal wildlife trafficking in the region. The operation was carried out with the technical assistance of LAGA; a non-governmental organization specialized in wildlife law enforcement.

The two young men were found in possession of human bones lodged in two suitcases. One of the traffickers travelled all the way from Ambam in the South Region to sell the bones. Gendarmerie officials who carried out the arrest say the bones were unearthed in Ndikan, a village near Foumbot and the traffickers have clients of in the country and abroad. During the arrest, one of the traffickers violently resisted, but was quickly brought under control by gendarmes. The two suspects are currently under custody awaiting trial.

This is the second time in just about a month when traffickers have been arrested in Foumbot with human remains. Three were arrested in May this year with a human remains and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment. In 2012, Djoum wildlife officials in collaboration with the gendarmerie and with technical assistance from LAGA arrested five men with elephant parts and human body parts.

Human bone and organs trafficking is reportedly on the rise in the Noun region and several individuals have recently been arrested for their involvement in the crimes. A child was also recovered alive from kidnappers on the same day of the arrest of the three human bone traffickers by the gendarmerie. In January 2020, a gang of 4 suspected human bone traffickers were arrested in Koutaba. They had profaned a tomb for the sum of 10 million FCFA.

