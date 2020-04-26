CAMEROUN :: Despite COVID-19, woman arrested with two bags of pangolin scales :: CAMEROON

A woman has been arrested in Dimako with two bags of pangolin scales by wildlife officials of the Upper Nyong Divisional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in collaboration with the police in Abong-Mbang. The operation was carried out with the technical assistance of The Last Great Ape Organisation (LAGA), a Non-Governmental Organisation.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, wildlife officials successfully launched and arrested the woman in a town where she had been running her pangolin scales trade despite suggestions that the disease may have links to the animal.The woman belongs to a network of wildlife traffickers operating in the East ofRegion thatisahub forillegal wildlife activity. The alleged traffickerhad been arrested many times for illegal wildlifetrade, but not charged. She has a close relationship with theforces of law and order in Dimako and during the operation she resisted arrest, requested to see a law enforcement officer from Dimako because police officers who took part in the operation were brought in from AbongMbang.

According to eyewitness accounts say, she resorted to delaying tactics during her arrest, in waiting for afriend who is a gendarme, she had phoned for assistance. The supposed friend did not show up and she tried resisting with the show of some level of force and disrespectful language .Reinforcements were called in and she was finally arrested and taken to the gendarmerie brigade at Dimako, with the pangolin scales that weighed 50kg in total.

According to the 1994 wildlife law that prohibits poaching and trafficking of wildlife animals,anyone found in possession of parts of a protected wildlife species is considered to have killed the animal and is liable to a prison term of up to 3 years and or a fine of up to 10 million CFA francs. All three species of pangolins that are found in Cameroon are listed in the class of totally protected species.

The pangolin is considered a natural host for thecoronavirus, and probably played a role in the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as statedin a study published in March in the scientific journal Nature.Pangolins are the most trafficked animals in the world and are highly sought after in China and Vietnam.They are prized for their meat which is considered a delicacy as well as their scales which are used in traditional Chinesemedicine. The trade in pangolin products is strictly illegal, it is estimated that around 1,000,000 animals were trafficked last year according to IUCN. Pangolins are totally protected species and are highly threatened with extinction.

Despite the disturbing global healthcrisis that is ravaging lives in the world, traffickerscontinue to trade in the species. Ofir Drorithe Director of LAGA and the EAGLE networkstates that a large part of the trade in pangolin scales is carried out by organized crime syndicates who equally deal in drugs, weapons, human trafficking and financial crimes. It should be noted that LAGA is a member of the EAGLE network that assist governments in Africa fight wildlife crimes. .

Among measures aimed at containing COVID-19, some governments are banning the consumption and trade in pangolins. Last month Gabon took this initiative to forbid the trade and consumption of pangolin meat and it is expected that more African governments shall follow .