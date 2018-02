Trois gendarmes tuÃ©s dans l'ouest anglophone du Cameroun :: CAMEROON

France (Archamps) France (Archamps) excamerounais

Peace to the souls of these brave Cameroonians!

Tchiroma acknowledged half-word on the eve of the declaration of independence by these secessionists that the government may have mismanaged the demands that slipped into social crisis and today almost armed conflict

I have the impression that the government has not yet taken the measure of this escalating escalation of violence. It is violence that feeds violence. And I believe that today, the key or the solution of the problem is in the hands, not of these secessionists but of the legitimate authorities of this country. To suggest that a military deployment will fix the problem is a very serious mistake.

sad reality, for a country like Cameroon, the budget of the Army is higher than that of Education