Affaire Sisiku et Cie : Michel Mombio, Â« Le Cameroun nâ€™a pas Ã  subir des pressions Â» :: CAMEROON

excamerounais

Michel Mombio, you are more joking than Nganang. At least he's barking. You are unable to bark. After your arrest by SED elements following the publication of an article about a government member about his private life in 2008, you have become wise or have returned your jacket.



Or is the biya fine tactician for years that BH is raging in the north and Central African rebels in the east?

As a reminder, the Central African Republic is bordering with six countries, but only Cameroon is prey to attacks by its rebels because they found in this country, the neighbor of their neighborhood.

Where was the fine tactician Biya when this affair was at the beginning only a social crisis?

how did the fine tactician biya not know that Nganang was simply barking and that he should be allowed to continue barking?

thanks to the biya tactician's end, the barker made a lot of media and expanded his CV