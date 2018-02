Un militaire tuÃ© dans le Nord-Ouest du Cameroun :: CAMEROON

Canada (Brampton) Canada (Brampton) le messie

BREAKING NEWS

Buy your food.....you still have till Monday .... Send your vulnerable once to caves and forests Far from cities...as from Monday 5 Feb if LRC n Nigeria n UN have nothing tangible n hard proof of life of our president Sisiku Tabe and all his crew , then

* Open your shop n businesses at your own risk.

* wear a uniform on your child at your own risk.

* go to your office at your own risk.

* ride on a bike or in a taxi at your maximum risk.

* no one shall be spared Ambazonian traitors, French Cameroonians or Nigerians.

Monday 05 Feb 2018

ARA



Forward as Received