AFRIQUE :: THE SPIRITUAL WARFARE :: AFRICA 1 COR 9:2 If I be not an apostle unto others, yet doubtless I am to you: for the seal of mine apostleship are ye in the Lord. Said Apostle Paul in the Bible days.

When you start a ministry people will always doubt your calling. Do not mind them and continue what God have called you for. As a Teacher in my normal live ,God is putting in my heart to share the little bible knowledge I have with you dear Brethren.

You were born may be in Europe, and your Mother may be born in Europe also, but remember that your Grand Father came from one of the part of Africa (west coast, East coast, rain forest or Sahara region).Your Grand Mother came from west African coast and was initiated to the gods of the river because her father was a fisherman and did it to be the greatest man in the village. Your Grand Father came from the rain forest and was initiated to the gods of the forest because of farming or hunting .Or may be your Grand Mother came from Sahel or Sahara neighboring region and was initiated to the gods of desert because of breeding cattle, the family wanted to have more horses, camel, goats or cows. Theses covenants made by your ancestors are may be following you today. For the Bible says EZEKIEL 18:2 what mean ye that ye use this proverb concerning the land of Israel saying ,the Fathers have eaten sour grapes and the children teeth are set on edge?

Until you deal with these foundations the promises of PSALM 91 are not your portion.

PSALM 91:7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand, but it shall not come nigh thee.

CAN YOU DO IT YOURSELF?

GEN1:3 And God said, let there be light and there was light.

GEN1:28 And God blessed them and God said unto them, be fruitful and multiply and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the fowl of the air and over every living thing that moved upon the earth.

JOHN 1:1 In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God.

JOHN 1: 12-13 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believed on his name 13 which were born not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor the will of man but of God.

MACK 16:17-18 And these signs shall fallow them that believed ;In My Name shall they cast out demons, they shall speak in new tongues 18 they shall take up serpent and if they drink any deadly thing it shall not hot them; they shall lay hands on the sick and they hall recover.

He did not say these are the signs that shall follow Pastors, Prophets, Bishop and any other title; it say: them that believed .Meaning what: you and me. so you are qualify to bring deliverance into your live, the live of your children, the live of your Mother, the live of your biological brothers and sisters. First of all you can start there. And later if God calls you to minister on people any where, go on.

GEN 1:1 God used his mouth to create.

In those days your Ancestor used his mouth to make a covenant with the gods of his village ,but today as far as you are a born of God(you only have to receive Christ Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior),born of spirit John1:12-13 and Marck16:16-17 you have the power to break all those covenant with your tongue. PROVERB 18:21 The power of live and death is on your tongue.

Stand up and shout and break all familiar curses and covenant. you are qualified, confess your sins to God The Father, he will forgive you. All your sins are already forgiven, we are in the Dispensation of Grace. God will use you to bring deliverance in your Family.

COLOSSIANS 2: 14- 15 JESUS CHRIST cancelled the record of the charges against us and took it away by nailing it on the cross. – 15 – by this way he disarmed the spiritual rulers and authorities. He shamed them publicly by his victory over them on the cross.

FAMYLIAR ALTAR

God say to ABRAHAM GEN 12:1 get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred and from thy father house unto a land that I will shew thee.

I like the way french says it in Louis Second version: « va- t’en de ton pays, de ta patrie et de la maison de ton père »

In French “ va-t’en” means run away , disappear from

GEN 12:2 And I will make thee a great nation, and I will bless thee ,and make thy name great, and thou shalt be a blessing

Until you « va- t’ en de la maison de ton père » you can not experience prosperity.

Your “ va -t ’en” can be spiritual or physical. Am not asking you to run away from your Father ,but you know your problem, some time a physical distance is necessary. But spiritually stand up and uproot all familiar curses and covenant of your Father house.

JUDGES 6:25-26 And it came to pass the same night, that the Lord said unto him, take thy father’s young bullock even the second bullock of seven years old and throw down the altar of baal that thy father hath, and cut down the grove that is by it -26 and build an altar unto the Lord Thy God upon the top of this rock

Until you break the altar of your village gods in your father house, prosperity is not your potion where ever you are in the world, Europe, USA or ASIA.

HAGGAI 1:6 ye have sown much, and bring in little; ye eat ,but ye have not enough; ye drink but ye are not filled with drink; ye clothe you but there is none warm; and ye that earned wages, earned wages to put it into a bag with holes.

1 COR 2: 4-5 And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the spirit and of power – 5 That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God. AMEN.

I preached this message to a brother and he told me this story : his grand father was a fisherman, and his father joined the navy army . He used to dream and see crocodile, and one night one nearly swallowed him and he shouted JESUS, And he was delivered. And he told her Mother and she said nothing. He told his uncle and he said:” who opened those things again? Meaning that the uncle knew the covenant his father made.

DISPENSATION

A dispensation is a period of time under which mankind is answerable to God for how it has obeyed the revelation of God which it has received. Seven dispensations are commonly identified:

-Dispensation of Innocence: from the creation to the fall of man and God’s sending them out of the Garden of Eden (gen 3:24)

-Dispensation of conscience: the covenant with Adam, ending with the judgment of the flood (gen9

-Dispensation of Human government: the covenant with Noah extending to time of Abraham.

-Dispensation of promise: from Abraham’s call (gen 12:1) to Moses

DISPENSATION OF LAW : from the giving of the law to Moses (Ex. 19) to the death of JESUS CHRIST

-Dispensation of Grace : from the death and resurrection of CHRIST to his second coming.

-Dispensation of Kingdom: the establishment of God’s Kingdom on the earth and the thousand year reign of Christ over the nations.

JUSTIFICATION

Justification is the process in which sinful human beings are made acceptable to a holy God.

Justification by Grace

Christianity is unique because of its teaching of justification by Grace(rom3:24).justification is God’s declaration that the demands of His Law have been fulfilled in the righteousness of His Son. The basic for this justification is the death of Christ . Apostle Paul tells us that God was in Christ reconciling the world to himself, not imputing their trespasses to them (2cor5:19) .This reconciliation covers all sin for by one offering he has perfected forever those who are being sanctified ( HEB 1O:14) Justification then, is based on the work of Christ, accomplished through His blood (Rom5:9) and brought to His people through His resurrection (Rom4:25)

Justification by Faith

Although the Lord Jesus has paid the price for our justification, it is through our faith that He is received and his righteousness is experienced and enjoyed (Rom3:25-30) Faith is considered righteousness (Rom4:3,9) not as the work of man (Rom4:5) but as the gift and work of God (john6:28-29 ; Phi1:29)

Whom He justified, these He also glorified (Rom8:30)