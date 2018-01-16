CAMEROUN :: Democracy of the Masochistic and the Credulous in Cameroon For a poor country, such as Cameroon, one can ask oneself why are elections? We can certainly save the money that will be spend on sham election to fund public schools and the health of ordinary Cameroonians. After 35 years in power, most Cameroonians already know that Biya is going nowhere and they are stuck with him and his non-stop obscene celebration of his own immortality. The few who still approve of him do so because they believe that his obscene immortality will rub off them and they will also be immortal as Jean-Pierre Bekolo pointed out in The President: When do you know it is time to go?

So, the election is nothing more than an unnecessary drama and another publicity stunt for a dictator stealing so called popular unction to sell his “appeased democracy.”

The main interest of the electionis as a stimulus for Biya’s paid legion of shameless masochistic Cameroonians to take their sycophancy to the next level and pretend that the president is a “democrat.” Thus, continue to practice the art of servility and to practice idolatry and project their fantasy on a person who deserves none.

They will open up the damn of gaslight to pretend that Cameroon is the land of milk and honey to put most Cameroonians under hypnosis or somnolent effect. These assholes will sell any narrative they can to keep from selling the one that seems increasingly likely to be true:The Biya’s regime sucks. They cannot even handle the basics and leave us alone.

What will take place instead will be another demagogic anti-politics, a mockery of the idea of skill or virtuosity in politics, and a catalogue of brattiness and aggression from a legion of nihilist, in that it is largely an abusive and psychotic reaction of anger and despair regarding the alienated values and social structures and political leaders responsible for driving the country into a ditch

Consequently. In this carnavalesque celebration ad nauseam of the void that is the election in a neo-colonial biopolitical plantation masquerading as a modern nation-state, there is no meaning, there is only sensibility.

On one side, the celebration of an amoral, egomaniacal nihilist who’s put himself in a position to control people’s lives for his own benefit. And organizations, such as the CL2P, a human right organization with an advanced sensibility fighting for humanism and creating opportunities for ourselves independent of the forces of darkness and the karmic conundrum we have gotten ourselves mix up in.

The CL2P understands that it is no use looking back at the past wondering what we’ve lost. What is needed is to fight in the present to defend what seems right to us. And for that, already, we must fight against the supreme weapon of Darkness: their ability to make us minimize our victories and overestimate our losses. Darkness is always stronger when it succeeds in convincing us that it is always gaining and we are constantly losing. But this is not a real loss, it is not an essential loss: we have never really lost in front of the Darkness as long as we have remained faithful to our principles. As long as we have not betrayed our ideals, as long as they have not changed our hearts, as long as we have not become bitter or malicious, whatever the failures we have faced in our lives, whatever the wrongs we have been made, the Darkness has not advanced a millimeter. They have retreated because the arc of the moral universe is long but leans towards justice.

The Commitee For The Release of Political Prisoners

http://www.cl2p.org