Cameroun: Arrestation dâ€™AYUK Sisiku au NigÃ©ria: Extradition bloquÃ©e et libÃ©ration imminente :: CAMEROON

France (Orcier) France (Orcier) excamerounais

This is a government that, for 35 years, has been known to be successful. However, from an intermediate country in the 1980s, Cameroon has become a poor and highly indebted country.



I repeat it again, without giving him any weight, the arrest of this guy would be a political mistake and strategic. The violence and the disproportionate response of power to the demands of my English-speaking ex-compatriots is at the root of this rise in violence. The power must recognize it.

leader of this movement, it is now clear that negotiating with this guy is the obligatory passage.

Fighters have been seen surrendering when their leader has been captured or killed on the battlefield. but almost never when it was simply removed or extradited.

I am sure that it is still possible to engage in frank and sincere dialogue with this embryo of movement to smother it in the bud