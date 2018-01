CAMEROUN :: Triple Meurtre DE DOUALA : Le gendarme tueur a Ã©tÃ© transfÃ©rÃ© devant le tribunal militaire :: CAMEROON

France (Orcier) France (Orcier) excamerounais

The arrest of this guy proves enough that despite its limited resources, the Cameroonian security forces can put out of harm's way the perpetrators of crimes and misdemeanors. except that these means are deployed according to the crimes of the perpetrators or their victims.

He had just killed peaceful citizens without his colleague, we would have done everything to get his victims for abusers or criminals and he for a great servant of the nation

why we did not put so many ways to find all those babies stolen from hospitals?

Always train these young people to have the easy trigger, they will one day end up blaming you who are high placed



"A soldier without ideological training is a potential criminal" Thomas Isidore Sankara