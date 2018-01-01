CAMEROUN :: 2018 Greetings and wishes by the Committee of Release of Political Prisoners (CL2P) :: CAMEROON Happy New Year 2018 to All Human Rights Defenders in Cameroon, Central Africa, and everywhere else on the continent. The CL2P appreciates every single human right activist working hard to raise the delicate question of arbitrary detentions and political prisoners.

Human right activism can make all the difference to a prisoner in a lonely cell, or to family members hoping for the return home of a relative who has ‘disappeared’. Messages of solidarity strengthen and cheer those suffering human rights abuses because of their work. They also give pause to their persecutors and their apologists who, often carefully avoid raising human right abuses in bilateral relations with dictatorships who flatter themselves to be « models of peaceful democracies ».

This has to end right here and right now!

In 2018, as in previous years, our fight will continue, because we will never abandon Human right victims at the mercy of their executioners in places such as Cameroon, Central Africa, and everywhere else on the continent.

In this New Year, we express the wish for an immediate release of all prisoners of conscience in this part of the world, and particularly in Cameroon where they are officially presented as common law prisoner however; they all meet the objective criteria established by our organization or the status of political prisoner.

Indeed, having to expose the real nature of dictatorial regimes that present themselves to the face of the world as models of « peaceful democracies », is to remind us of the legal despotism that “These peaceful democracies” systematically reserve to their potential rivals designated as « prevaricators” of the public fortune « or » terrorists « in Cameroon … is unfortunately not always an easy exercise under the clamor of the official propaganda and the systematic purchase of consciences. But we do it and will continue to do it tirelessly because silence is the worst sentence for a prisoner of conscience: it endorses and it is complicit its social and physical elimination.

FOR CL2P, Those ARE THE MAIN VICTIMS OF THE POLITICAL AND JUDICIAL ARBITRARY IN CAMEROON:

Marafa HAMIDOU YAYA

Jean Marie ATANGANA MEBARA

Urbain OLANGUENA AWONO

Aboubakary SIDDIKI

Polycarpe ABAH ABAH

Mohammed IYA

Zacchaëus FORJINDAM

Yves Michel FOTSO

Chief Ephraïm INONI

Achille ZOGO ANDELA

David EBOUTOU

Patrick SAPACK

MANCHO BIBIXY,, the leader of the « Coffin Revolution », as well as all the English-speaking activists sequestered in the jails of the Republic of Cameroon, following the unilateral rupture of the process of dialogue on the Anglophone crisis by the government of Paul BIYA