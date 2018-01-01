CAMEROUN :: 2018 Greetings and wishes by the Committee of Release of Political Prisoners (CL2P) :: CAMEROON

Happy New Year 2018 to All Human Rights Defenders in Cameroon, Central Africa, and everywhere else on the continent. The CL2P appreciates every single human right activist working hard to raise the delicate question of arbitrary detentions and political prisoners.
Human right activism can make all the difference to a prisoner in a lonely cell, or to family members hoping for the return home of a relative who has ‘disappeared’. Messages of solidarity strengthen and cheer those suffering human rights abuses because of their work. They also give pause to their persecutors and their apologists who, often carefully avoid raising human right abuses in bilateral relations with dictatorships who flatter themselves to be « models of peaceful democracies ».
This has to end right here and right now!
In 2018, as in previous years, our fight will continue, because we will never abandon Human right victims at the mercy of their executioners in places such as Cameroon, Central Africa, and everywhere else on the continent.
Indeed, having to expose the real nature of dictatorial regimes that present themselves to the face of the world as models of « peaceful democracies », is to remind us of the legal despotism that “These peaceful democracies” systematically reserve to their potential rivals designated as « prevaricators” of the public fortune « or » terrorists « in Cameroon … is unfortunately not always an easy exercise under the clamor of the official propaganda and the systematic purchase of consciences. But we do it and will continue to do it tirelessly because silence is the worst sentence for a prisoner of conscience: it endorses and it is complicit its social and physical elimination.
FOR CL2P, Those ARE THE MAIN VICTIMS OF THE POLITICAL AND JUDICIAL ARBITRARY IN CAMEROON:
Marafa HAMIDOU YAYA
Jean Marie ATANGANA MEBARA
Urbain OLANGUENA AWONO
Aboubakary SIDDIKI
Polycarpe ABAH ABAH
Mohammed IYA
Zacchaëus FORJINDAM
Yves Michel FOTSO
Chief Ephraïm INONI
Achille ZOGO ANDELA
David EBOUTOU
Patrick SAPACK
MANCHO BIBIXY,, the leader of the « Coffin Revolution », as well as all the English-speaking activists sequestered in the jails of the Republic of Cameroon, following the unilateral rupture of the process of dialogue on the Anglophone crisis by the government of Paul BIYA
Chers intervenants,
Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.
Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.