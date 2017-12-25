CAMEROUN :: The Politics of Outrage and the State of Fiction in Cameroon Cameroon is well known to have a monarchial presidency with “reinforced executive power” that allow the president to keep expending his power as he sees fit and there are no red lines form for him to know he has gone too far. When that happens, more and more ordinary Cameroonians find themselves deprived of their basic rights as the long contingent of political prisoners in Biya’s prison that the CL2P is fighting for.

More, the CL2P is stunned and horrified each time the president uses the notion of “outrage” and all the emotions that go with witnessing the boldfaced corruption, impunity and sheer audacity of a Cameroonian president always holding himself above the law and the legion of pervert masochist who always support lawlessness.

Reversing the trend of imperial executive power in Cameroon will not be easy. In the typical pattern, the president who is the head of a “monarchist institution with reinforced executive power cannot be constitutionally stopped from expanding his power. Indeed, there is nothing that stand in his way to object to any form of expansions of executive authority leaving the president to act as he sees fit. Thus, when facing with crisis, such as the Anglophone Civil War, which dare not say its name, the farthest expansions of executive power is taking place to quell all form of dissent even if it means extra-judicial killing. This non-stop expansion of power serves a zero-sum game where the president can have his cake and eats it. He does this to the politics of outrage that allows him to criminalize any forms of dissent he does not like.

The thing is we can have a democracy or an imperial presidency but we cannot have both.

The idea that we can have a painless and benevolent monarchial presidency is an insult to all of Biya’s political prisoners. Plus, this attitude about constantly quashing dissent give a pride to the president that he is “winning.” But those “wins” and the politics of outrage that drive these “wins” are just vanity, vanity cultivated behind so-called “leadership.” More a vanity based on fiction, where the president, and the sycophants around him, are the real supplier of fiction, creating “opponents” and any outcome he needs to make a point.

The Biya’s regime authoritarian and conspiratorial views are abundantly clear. They seem to be incapable to distinguish facts from fiction. Likewise the regime propaganda machine – makes it truly unable to distinguish between what is credible and what isn’t, or is he well-informed about, say, what really constitute a notion of “outrage” in a democracy if not deliberately bandying lies for the sake of absolute power? In this case « outrage » seems to be anything that the president doesn’t like, doesn’t really understand, or is in conflict with one of his carefully considered policy positions. It has nothing to do with whether or not he was really being the subject of outrage.

As with Dr. Nganang, the CL2P militates and demands “accountability’. We are to survive as an entity that might be seen as having viable ‘leadership’ with values that can be recognized as ‘worthy’ of embracing for the good of humanity.