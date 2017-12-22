How the Cameroun dictator Paul BIYA bribed the Commonwealth General Secretary, Baroness Patricia Scotland by Dr Larry Ayamba :: CAMEROON She didn't go to the English speaking regions of Cameroons, which is the main reason for her visit and more so, the reason why Cameroon is a member of the Gentle man Club - The Commonwealth of Nations.

She stayed in French speaking regions, dinning and wining with BIYA and his clique, and took gifts to the detriment of the why she went there in the first place.

The security reasons given as excuses for not being able to go to the Commonwealth regions of Ambazonian (Southern Cameroons) are all FAKE News. Listen to this Equinox television interview with Political Analyst Mr Akou John Akou as well as that with the SDF National Chairman Ni John Fru NDI

Woman with no shame: Links with tyrants. Jobs for the boys, Profligacy with public money. In recent days we have exposed the disturbing activities of the new British boss of the Commonwealth. Is she apologetic?

Just two days after the Mail published a detailed investigation into the new boss of the Commonwealth, exposing her links with evil tyrannies and questioning whether she was fit for public office, I was passed a copy of an email subsequently sent to her staff.

It was from the organisation’s corporate affairs chief, Gary Dunn, on behalf of Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, and had the subject line ‘Together we are so much stronger’.

This hackneyed phrase has been used by many in public relations and advertising over the years, and was even trotted out by Michelle Obama this week to endorse Hillary Clinton.

Mr Dunn’s email — a round-robin to members of the Secretariat, or civil service, which runs the Commonwealth — was somewhat different in tone, and dropped into the inbox of staff at 9.50pm on Monday, when many were preparing for bed.

It stated: ‘I am sure you will share my concerns about recent press coverage making allegations about the Secretariat. These allegations are based on a distorted representation of information contained in some leaked documents. It is unfortunate that the actions of the very few impact on all of us and the reputation of our organisation.’

Mr Dunn was talking about leaked documents which formed part of the material used in my investigation, which was published in last Saturday’s Mail.

The article took a close look at Baroness Scotland, a Labour peer and close friend of Tony Blair, who took office as the Commonwealth’s Secretary-General, or effective boss, in May.

It detailed, among other things, how she is spending extraordinary and unprecedented amounts of public money on aggrandising herself and her office, and giving highly paid jobs to an assortment of loyal friends and political chums.

Source: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3713778/Woman-no-shame-Links-tyrants-Jobs-boys-Profligacy-public-money-recent-days-exposed-disturbing-activities-new-British-boss-Commonwealth-apologetic-Dream-on.html