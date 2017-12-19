Nicaragua: Cameroonian assassinated in Nicaragua - Mother & Partner who travelled to collect remains of son illegally detained by Nicaraguan authorities Mary Frinwie Atanga Azehfor (MaryLand) and her accompanying Tchamani Joseph Maglorie are detained at the National Judicial Relief Directorate of the National Police by Martha Vásquez Larios s 16/12/2017

The Penal chamber One of the Court of Appeals of Managua admitted a personal exhibition resource in favour of the Cameroonian Mary Frinwie Atanga Azehfor and her companion Tchamani Joseph Maglorie, for illegal detention. They are in the National Judicial Aid Directorate of the National Police.

The Cameroonians have been detained since 10 December, and they do not put them in the judge's order until today or leave them free.

The executing judge assigned is León Octavio Illescas Sánchez, who said that he will be in front of the institution on Monday 18 December in coordination with the lawyer Salvador Lulio Marenco Contreras, who filed this resource for violation of rights Individual foreigners, such as free mobilization and due process.

According to this appeal brought against the Commissioner Luis Alberto Pérez Olivas, head of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance (DAJ), the Cameroonians entered Nicaragua on 4 December with the aim of removing the body of Mbang Atanga Azehfor, an illegal migrant who was Shot dead by the Nicaraguan Army and the National Police on September 29, 2017 at the Las Lajas Bridge in Rivas.

Escorted by police

From that day on they were greeted at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua by police officers and guarded to a planned hotel. The Africans managed to denounce what they were doing to them before they were officially retained.

In that week from 4 to December 7 they managed to meet with authorities of the Ministry of the Interior to know the circumstances in which the young Cameroonian, who was licensed in Microbiology, died, but they did not give them explanations. They also went to the Institute of Legal Medicine to see the body.

According to Atanga Azehfor, the Nicaraguan authorities charge him 8.200, 000 for taking the corpse of his son.

On Friday, December 7, after suffering persecution and siege by alleged government workers, and not receiving information about the death of his son, Atanga Azehfor publicly denounced the situation before the newspaper La Prensa.

Since then the harassment was worse, to the extent of kidnapping them in the hotel where they were staying, and they were not allowed to leave or to buy food.

On Sunday, December 10 was the last day that the complainant managed to speak in difficulty with a press team, because the supposed government workers had it closer, and at about 5:00 p.m. They were forcibly taken from the hotel and transferred to the DAJ.

On 12 December, after the press published on the disappearance of the Cameroonians, in the afternoon the National Police issued a statement where he points out of being part of a network of migrant traffickers and points to the migrant killed from being a trafficker Also.

This hypothesis is rejected by Martha Cranshaw, coordinator of Nicasmigrante, because no coyote goes with his sister as in this case.

Nicaragua violates human rights

Martha Cranshaw, Nicasmigrante coordinator, and Vilma Núñez, of the Cenidh, recently expressed that Nicaragua is a signatory of the Convention on the Human rights of migrants and their families and is a protector of human rights, and therefore pledged to Respect the human rights of migrants and treat them as individuals, irrespective of their migratory situation.

Other human rights defenders recalled that in 2015 Nicaragua also violated the human rights of illegal Cuban and African migrants, by cutting their way through this country on the southern border.

