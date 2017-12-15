CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Wrong Trial for the Wrong “Secret Bad Guy” As with the Dr Nganang’s kidnapping by the Cameroonian’s secret services and his upcoming “trial” is important to note that the wrong person is being put on trial. The right persons to be put on trial are the one directing the civil war against the English-speaking Cameroonians and not juvenile and oversimplified narratives where Dr. Nganang become the “bad guy” made to be responsible for the unrest in north and south west Cameroon while the president gets to go on vacation.

This points to the hysterical trivialization of the culture of political crime in Cameroon. A funny country like that of Paul Biya, where even so-called journalists of the “independent press” openly support the kidnapping and sequestration of a writer, academic, and activist by Biya’s "Tonton macoutes." Hence, Great men can have feet of clay and still be great men, particularly, a dictator who think he is the law unto himself.

However, these might be no more than episodes from the grotesque soap opera, the Cameroonian’s government is known for, had it not had significant consequences for the country. Hubris is the midwife of nemesis and the government by arresting Pr. Nganang might have inadvertently opened up the gates of hell for the regime since Pr. Nganang is not cut from the same cloth as the robotic goons who did not bother to think about what they were doing as usual.

Hence, partisan politics does strange things to human minds. We now witness folks proffering and justifying without any reserve the death threats that are now hanging over Pr. Nganang, alleging in particular, the so-called insulting remarks that the now unfortunate Dr. Nganang would have made on social networks against the bloody dictator. While Dr. Nganang’s life hangs in the balance, it is inconsistent with the idea of the president being authorized to kill and massacre at will his potential competitors, his critics, and the recalcitrant English-speaking civilian populations...

The same jokers swear hand on heart that "Cameroon is a peaceful democracy", which deserves to be respected in the concert of civilized nations.

One more, the Biya’s regime are using the courts and the media in attempts to settle political conflicts. In doing so, the regime evades accountability while refusing to recognize the victims of the regime and their rights for due process for its aggressive authoritarian and reactionary politics to reinforce the status quo and the reproduction of social domination of one-party state in Cameroon.

The CL2P has many times condemned the government’s uses of “outrage” laws and trumped up corruption charges to rob ordinary Cameroonians of their rights. “Outrage” and “corruption” charges are contradictory laws in a deep precarious context of repression and widespread wrongdoings. In so doing, to single some “bad apples” does not serve the end of justice but serve as bread and circuses. As a matter of fact, the usage of these laws is to stifle dissents and shape ordinary Cameroonians into conformity. Hence, Karin Deutsch Karlekar at advocacy group PEN America said: “Detaining an important independent voice like Patrice Nganang, who has used his writing to investigate the consequences of violence, is indicative of a movement by the government to silence all political criticism and dismantle the right to free expression.”

The regime of Yaoundé’s Legal Despotism must be put on trial because the country needs a major shift in legal practices and norms. This major shift is important to redefine ordinary Cameroonians’ relationship with the state and ordinary Cameroonians relationships with each other’s.

Indeed, the Nganang trial is the ultimate mark of an infinite judicial stupidity.

Too bad that many Cameroonians only realize so late the instrumentalization of judicial institutions by the dictatorship of Paul Biya. Having not wanted to pay attention to all the other Kafkaesque lawsuits that punctuate the political cleansing in this country for more than two decades, ordinary Cameroonians are now coming to the full realization, thanks to Patrice Nganang, how the "Taliban" of the Yaoundé regime can literally instruct all the most grotesque accusations against all those whom they consider (often wrongly) as "dangers" for their great helmsman.

They compete with an infinite stupidity doubled by cruelty...

When future generations will open the judicial archives of Cameroon after the reign of Paul Biya, they will reproach us all how we were able to let these gentlemen humiliate in this way the great and beautiful country that is Cameroon, we wear so high in our esteem.

Strongly that all this ends!