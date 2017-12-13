CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Minister Issa Tchiroma wants to remains Government speaker in 2018.

When he defended his 2018 budget before the Finance and Budget Committee of the Senate on December 11, 2017, he said “We Will Prioritise Governmental Communication”
We hereby published his reaction after the committee
With regards to the social media, the plague needs to be tackled promptly with a continuous national image building of Cameroon. Another challenge is communication during the Presidential election. It is a crucial moment but we will have to at every given moment communicate to the population what they need to know. And finally in 2019,
Cameroon will be hosting the African Cup of Nations, an event which warrants effective communication given that personalities across Africa will be in the country during the tournament. Meanwhile, an overview of activities in 2017 indicates that action carried out by the ministry and her related organs were all within the implementation of government’s communication policy.
