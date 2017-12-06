Cameroun: Petits poÃ¨mes in Â« English Â» for everyone :: CAMEROON

“One day it will end” is a poem writen by Enoh Meyomesse, a writer from Cameroon who spent several years in prison because of his writings ...
It’s so dark in the cell
It’s so dark in the cell
it's so hot in the cell
in my country
you are locked
into the dark
In my country in my country in my country in my country
there is no window
no window
no window
no window
in the cell
In the dark you are immersed
In the heat you are immersed
In the oven you are immersed
In the sweat that sticks to the
body
and runs from head to toe
You are immersed
in sadness you are immersed
in despair you are immersed
and when the metal door opens
heavily and creaks cruelly
you come out of the tomb
some time
You come out of death
some time
you return to life some time
until it closes
AGAIN
It’s so dark in the cell
it's so hot in the cell
in my country
in my country
in my country
in my country
you are locked
into the dark
………………………………
When I was in jail
I received so many letters
I received so many letters
I received so many letters
when I was in jail
the boss of the prison
started to read them
started to read them
started to read them
when I was in jail
he was tired to read them
he was tired to read them
he was tired to read them
when I was in jail
he call me
he call me
he call me
when I was in jail
why do you spread my name
all over the world
all over the world
all over the world
when I was in jail
you the writer
you the writer
you the writer
I don’t like you
when I was in jail
you
dangerous man
with your pencil
I don’t want you no longer here
next Saturday
next Saturday
next Saturday
when the sun rises
I will send you to Yoko prison
the special prison
for dangerous persons like you
once there
You can no longer write
you can no longer disturb me
you can no longer give me head aches
you can no longer give me trouble
you can no longer
you will no longer
no longer
no longer
but
a prison guard told him
all the writers of the world
all the writers of the world
all the writers of the world
will send to the head of state
millions and millions and millions
and millions letters
trough PEN International
YOU WILL LOSE YOUR JOB
……………………………
When in the air spins the truncheon
when in the air spins the truncheon
the senses you lose
the courage you lose
the force you lose
the bravery you lose
the heroism you lose
your soul you lose
when in the air spins the truncheon
your name you lose
your first name you lose
your father you lose
your mother you lose
your family you lose
when in the air spins the truncheon
your voice you lose
all
all
all
all
you lose
you only have your hands
to beg
to beg
to beg
your hands
your hands
your hands
nothing only your hands
when in the air spins the truncheon
you regret
you regret
you regret
you regret
to have come into this world
I play my drum
I play my drum
with enjoyment
now
I play my drum
far from you
ô my beloved country
I play my drum
the heart in pain despite everything
but I play my drum
free
henceforth
my hands will play it for a long time
my hands will play it for a long time
my hands will play it indefinitely
my hands will play it until my return
Oh listen to my drum I play
Oh listen to my melody I play
Oh listen to my lament I play
Oh listen to the lament of my soul in trouble
I play my drum day and night
To mourn my sadness
But I play my drum
Henceforth
www.amazon.fr, tapez le titre du livre “One day it will end” ou Enoh Meyomesse
Chers intervenants,
Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.
Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.