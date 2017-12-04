CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, Anglophone Crisis: What is going on? Albert Camus writes that "To misnamed things is to add to the misery of the world." Thus, what is going on in Cameroon with the Anglophone’s crisis where the number of death both from the military forces and the indigenous population continue to grow daily? Is it a rebellion, an insurgency, civil war, counter-insurgency, police operation, indigenous counter-violence, war of liberation?

The CL2P, in its informed expertise on human rights, has documented that the Anglophone-speaking Cameroonians do not feel the enlightened egalitarianism the regime of Yaoundé is propagandizing daily. Consequently, rendering all the government politics of inclusion and diversity in Cameroon problematic. More, there is a mounting politics of direct coercion with extra-legal murders, imprisonment, military occupation and curfew which, taken together, turn Anglophone speaking Cameroonians into brutalized subjects of the government. This brutalization of the Anglophone Cameroonians points to a state of emergency which is not saying its name. Something that increasingly appears to be a state sponsored criminal enterprise. The real question, therefore, is it the military solution the best way to handle the Anglophone crisis?

The military approach is contradictory to any form of democratic self-governance and create, instead, a climate of insecurity and violence. The militarization of the Anglophone crisis is in no way an approach to develop transformational politics and democratic consensus.

Furthermore, the regime of Yaoundé continues to operate in an archaic model of sovereign rights and failing to note that all the violation of human rights during this Anglophone crisis is more than likely to come up to the International Tribunal of La Hague.

This is where the CL2P is against all forms of escalation of violence in the ANGLOPHONE CRISIS: Particularly, the one that Mr. BIYA AND The Hawk of his regime are planning.

A warlike escalation that benefits first and only Paul Biya, and his obscene obsession with power and his wrongheaded determination to keep power by all means necessary as a celebration of obscene immortality.

This Not at all the United Cameroon we all hold dear. This is a Cameroon inherited and molded by 35 years of dictatorship from Ahmadou Ahidjo.

And it is time that we acknowledge a sad truth: Cameroon is currently fighting its second civil war. The Anglophone crisis is a second civil war - after the one led against the Boko Haram terrorists – wars that could have been avoid if only a real process of inclusive dialogue had been initiated and then continued, and especially if it had not been for the nihilism and Machiavellians calculations of a tyrant and his hawks who find there an unexpected opportunity to indefinitely perpetuate their grips on power, alleging an "indivisibility" to identity, the antipodes of the principle of intangibility of the irritated borders of colonization in which recognize all Africans.

Hence, you cannot make a new Cameroon out of old Cameroonians, for the same reason that you cannot build a new car out of old parts. Likewise, “no man putteth new wine into old bottles; else the new wine will burst the bottles, and be spilled, and the bottles shall perish. But new wine must be put into new bottles; and both are preserved. No man also having drunk old wine straightway desireth new: for he saith, The old is better.”

This is a dangerous moment in our history, about which we ought to be honest. If we follow the course we are on, we will see more unhappiness, more violence, more repressive national-security policies, less prosperity, less freedom, and less of anything that looks less than the few things we already have and many have nothing and found themselves enslaved in Libya or dead in the Mediterranean Sea.

The CL2P will continue to courageously speak truth to power, even at the cost of our lives, and will never give in to the sirens of ethnic cleansing aggrieved by the warlike rhetoric of the Yaoundé regime against others Cameroonians minorities who are acting in civil disobedience for more than a year precisely because of their institutionalized marginalization by the Biya’s regime.

The CL2P understands that those who oppose President Paul Biya are “working to undermine the president, and, therefore, to undermine the country, and that they ought to be arrested as “subversives” or “traitors.” The identification of the president with the nation itself is a particularly poisonous and idiotic form of power-worship. But the president is not the country, and opposing the president — irrespective of his agenda — is not treason. It is politics.

Hence, the next time you feel yourself tempted to call one of your fellow Cameroonians a “traitor,” you should give some serious consideration to the infinitely preferable option of keeping your damned-fool mouth shut.

The Commitee For The Release of Political Prisoners