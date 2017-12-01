CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: FFCI DECLARATION ON THE TRAGIC KILLING OF DEFENSE AND SECURITY FORCES. Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interests (FFCI), a human rights defense organization, strongly condemn the killings of Cameroon defense and security forces in Manyu Division, Southwest Region. We use this medium to extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families. May their souls rest in peace.

These killings that constitute an act of terrorism were carried out by a group that claims to be the armed wing of the Ambazonian Federal Government- a pseudo, illegitimate, and unconstitutional government that is fighting for the separation and independence of Southern Cameroon. As a matter of fact, this government is neither recognized by the government and citizens of Cameroon nor by the international community; prominent amongst them, the United Nations Organization and the African Union.

Cameroon is one and it is incumbent on government to protect the territorial integrity of our dear fatherland and ensure the security and safety of her citizens. The fallen defense and security elements were simply working within the framework of protecting the territorial integrity and ensuring the security of all persons living on Cameroonian soil. Unfortunately, they were brutally killed by the above mentioned group.

We assert that government has invested a lot in the challenging and arduous task of fighting terrorism and insecurity as is the case with the Boko Haram insurgents in the north of the country and the socio-political crisis in the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

As an organization, we salute and laud government for the great effort she has made and continue to make in order to protect our territory integrity and ensure the safety and security of her people. Against this background, we condemn violence, vandalism, terrorism and all other acts that constitute a threat to the territorial integrity of our fatherland and the safety and security of her children.

It is worth noting that these killings constitute a grave violation of human rights and punishable under the Cameroon Penal Code. Accordingly, we urge government to do everything possible to arrest all members of this lawless group so they can face the arm of the law.

The forces who died in the night of November 28th 2017 are of the defense forces and those who were killed in the night braking November 30th 2017 are element of the Anti-Riot police (G.M.I), they all died in the southwest Region of Cameroon.

FFCI is reliably informed that more attacks from the same group is announced to take place in the two Regions of English expression this December 2017.

The most dangerous thing from our own experience on the field is that when this exactions are perpetrated, those who surfer the effect are always innocent civilians leaving in the two Regions, ‘’what a Human Rights Violation’’

Since November 21st 2016, more than 150 civilians have died in the course of these violent approaches and vandalism in the Northwest and Southwest Regions. In the same vein, at least 30 security forces have lost their lives, approximately 1400 persons arrested and detained in various parts of the country and more than 5000 Cameroonians have sought refuge in neighboring countries.