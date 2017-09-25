   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Hon. Joshua N. Osih: Biya Should Step Down Immediately

President Biya’s inadequate response to the Anglophone crisis has only aggravated the situation
YAOUNDE, Cameroon, September 25, 2017/ -- The Social Democratic Front (SDF) for the Republic of Cameroon strongly condemns curfews, restrictions on movement of the population and all forms of violence perpetrated by the Government in the South-West and North-West regions of the country. Cameroon is now at a crossroads. President Biya’s inadequate response to the Anglophone crisis has only aggravated the situation and caused further instability. The government’s failure to stem social unrest has compromised its leadership. It is time for President Biya to resign immediately.
Freedom of movement in Cameroon is a constitutionally guaranteed right. By prohibiting the mobility of people in the heavily militarized North-West and South West regions, the Government is treating our compatriots like second-class citizens. We warn that these inflammatory actions only breed new resentments and embolden those who espouse secession. Even at the height of the war against Boko Haram, no such extreme measures were applied as like now on the Anglophone citizens.
Cameroonians now have a choice to make between a free, inclusive and democratic Cameroon or stick with President Biya’s current regime. The SDF clearly chooses a free, inclusive and democratic Cameroon where its people can come and go in peace.
Hon. Joshua N. Osih
1st National Vice-President
