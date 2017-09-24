ÉTATS-UNIS :: USA- CAMEROON: Why President Biya Addresses in an empty hall in New York ? :: UNITED STATES It will be remembered that Paul Biya is now an unnecessary head of state on the international matters.President Biya's long awaited speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, ended, without the presence of many head of states in the hall.

As usual, Paul Biya began by congratulating President Trump, absent in the hall for his victorious ascension into the powers of the the World's most powerful country. He also saluted the contributions of US former Ambassador to Cameroon Michael Stephen Hoza, also absent, and finally congratulated the Secretary General of the UN António Guterres, absent .

Biya's speech session seemed to have been boycotted by other Presidents, as the hall was practically empty, with only his train of followers and UN officials present. President Biya used his less than 15 minutes stand on the podium to preach 'Terrorism' and 'Climate Change', forgetting the fire that is burning his house.

It’s also not the first time Biya has been abandoned apparently snoozing in public. Last year, Paul Biya was seemingly boycotted during the same United nations summit in New York.

On that occasion, Paul Biya's spokesman Issa Tchiroma explained that his boss was not boycotted during the conference, but was rather present and appreciated by many head of states

Whatever the explanation, this year, Paul Biya have been boycotted by other Presidents, as the hall was practically empty.

This is the question of the week

We wish you a good debate and a good Sunday

Do not hesitate to send us your questions for the debate. We thank Brice Ndoumen in advance for his contribution