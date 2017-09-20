   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court

CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
Two people appeared at the Yaounde centre administrative court of first Instance following their arrested at the Elig Edzoa neighourhood, on September 12, for wildlife trafficking. The two, a man aged 23 and a woman, 22, were arrested by the forces of law and order as they attempted to sell 40kg of giant pangolin scales and a baby mandrill.

The young couple had travelled from Mintom to Yaounde to attempt selling the wildlife according to sources close to the matter. The woman travelled first, a day earlier with the pangolin scales and was later reunited with the man who travelled with the baby chimpanzee on the day of the arrest. The pair set out for the transaction that was supposed to take place at the Elig Edzoa neighbourhood and was stopped by the police as they rode in a hired car. They were searched and the mandrill found in a little bag that was carried by the man.

The man who led proceedings against the traffickers, Jean Ngnondete, Controller No.3 at the Centre regional delegation of forestry and wildlife shortly after the arrest said; “we had credible information and accompanied by LAGA, we stopped a car and arrested these suspects who had suspicious looking bags. On verifying the cargo, we found a mandrill and [40kg] of pangolin scales, all forbidden by the 1994 law”. The operation that was carried by the Centre regional delegation of forestry and wildlife was technically assisted by a non govermemental organization called LAGA with the collaboration of the police.

The two were then taken to the 10th police district station where a complaint statement was established against the them and the matter forwarded to the state counsel who immediately remanded the two in custody while awaiting trial. The first hearing of the case took place on September 15 and the couple pleaded not guilty. The judge adjourned the matter to September 29 for pleadings to begin in earnest while sending the two back to the Kondengui central prison where they shall be staying for the length of time the case goes on trial. They had asked for provisional liberty that was not granted by the judge.

Mandrills are totally protected by the wildlife law and that is the same with giant pangolins, both species that are threatened with extinction. They face up to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 10 million CFA F or one of the two sanctions. Efforts aimed at targeting the illegal baby primate trade has recently witnessed a surged with four people arrested just under 3 weeks trafficking in baby primates. Two baby chimps were recently rescued in Ebolowa and Djoum following the arrest of traffickers attempting to sell the chimps.

© Camer.be : Franck BAFELI With LAGA

REAGISSEZ A CET ARTICLE AVEC FACEBOOK

Chers intervenants,

Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.

Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.

@
@
Cavani-Neymar...Au-delà de la passion, ce que j'en pense...
Cavani-Neymar...Au-delà de la passion, ce que j'en pense...
Facebook
SOCIETE :: CAMEROUN :: LES +
réclame
LE DéBAT
Allemagne- Cameroun, Refus de la double nationalité au Cameroun: Comment prendre le visa pour retourner là où on est né et où les siens vivent? :: GERMANY
Allemagne- Cameroun, Refus de la double nationalité au Cameroun: Comment prendre le visa pour retourner là où on est né et où les siens vivent? :: GERMANY
partenaire
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
POINT DU DROIT
Cameroun: L'usurpation d'identité en droit positif camerounais :: CAMEROON
Cameroun: L'usurpation d'identité en droit positif camerounais :: CAMEROON
Christophe FOTSO MAISON DE LA DIASPORA PÔLE EUROPE A BERLIN INVITE SOPIEPROD
évènement
CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Baby mandrill rescued, two appear in court
actuellement sur le site