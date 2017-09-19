   CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: ILL TREATMENT INFLICTED ON DETAINEES AT THE BAFOUSSAM CENTRAL PRISON

Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interests [FFCI] strongly condemn the fatal shooting to death of a mentally deranged inmate at the Bafoussam Central Prison, today, September 19, 2017. FFCI records show that the Bafoussam Central Prison has been guilty of many other similar cases of this nature in the past seven years but no action has so far been taken against the perpetrators.
The victim, Pieme Nana Patrick, was shot death for a PRESUMED attempt to escape from the prison facility and his shooting provoked an unrest at the prison facility as other inmates staged an uprising to condemn not only the killing of their fellow inmate but also the poor living condition at the Bafoussam Central Prison. A big contingent of gendarmes and police went into the facility brutalizing, vandalizing, and flinging tear gas in the whole yard and in the living quarters of the inmates. Many inmates have sustained serious injuries and none of them have been taken to hospital.
It should be noted that every year, many inmates die under similar circumstances at the Bafoussam Central Prison. In addition to the ill treatment inflicted on inmates, many live with chains on their legs and hands for many months for no justifiable or legal grounds.
This sad situation is just a tip of the iceberg as many inmates die in prison either awaiting trial, court judgement or release after the termination of their prison sentence.
FFCI strongly condemn this heinous crime which constitutes a grave violation of human rights and urges the government to ensure that the perpetrators are tried in a competent court of law. It also calls on the Cameroon government to improve on the inhuman living condition of all detainees in Cameroon.
Chers intervenants,
Depuis quelques temps, les débats sont devenus houleux dans les réactions sur votre site Internet Camer.be. Si votre site se veut un lieu de débats, cet espace n’est pas, et ne sera jamais, la tribune des injures à caractères tribales,racistes, antisémites et même des injures personnelles entre certains lecteurs qui se connaissent aussi bien de façon épistolaire que physique.
Nous traquerons désormais des réactions comportant des injures et, à chaque réaction malveillante, nous n'hésiterons pas à bannir définitivement et sans recours les auteurs tout en les excluant sans réserve de notre base de données.