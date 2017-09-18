CAMEROUN :: Cameroon Patriotic Diaspora forum: The diaspora will meet at Paris on October 13, 14 and 15, 2017 The CAMEROON PATRIOTIC DIASPORA FORUM was initially scheduled to take place in Ouagadougou capital city of Burkina Faso from the 25th, to 27th of May 2017, on the theme « organization and strategies by the Cameroonian Diaspora to foster sustainable and durable socio political transition in Cameroon ». Due to reluctance of local authorities to grant an authorization, the forum was shifted to neighboring Côte d’Ivoire from the 26th to 28th May of the same year. It was equally banned by Ivorian local authorities.

Infact, threats of diplomatic rupture raised by the Cameroonian consular authorities to the Burkinabe and then Ivorian authorities prevented the holding of the Forum in Ouagadougou and Abidjan and this demonstrates the determination of Etoudi tenant and his counterparts to prevent the holding of this Forum on African soil. So in order not to pursue a game of hide and seek from one African capital to another, Paris was finally chosen.

This city offers more assurance about the possibility of holding this Forum as the nuisance capacity of the regime in place against the Diaspora is null. The Cameroonian Patriotic Diaspora, which has always wanted to hold this Forum in Africa, has therefore resolved to withdraw from such tactics and France is a choice of reason and not of heart. The forum is scheduled for the 13th, 14th and 15th October 2017.

Participants at this forum are supposed to define a framework through which the Diaspora can contribute to bring about a smooth political transition in Cameroon. The ground situation in Cameroun progressively worsening, Cameroonians in and out of the country are unanimous that the time to rethink strategies that can bring about real change is now. Its principal objective will be to identify main root causes to the disastrous socio political atmosphere of our country and find lasting solutions by the Diaspora for a new Cameroon. It is therefore intended for all patriotic Cameroonians in the Diaspora and all friends of Cameroun to help boost active participation at building a solid democracy in Cameroon despite their physical absence from the country.

The organization committee here includes leaders and militants of some political parties, members of civil society organizations, intellectuals, media professionals, entrepreneurs, renowned artists, cultural promoters. Added to these are a group coined « Friends of Cameroon ».

Invited are members of civil society organizations, Cameroonians of all works of life ; students, journalists, intellectuals ,academic title holders, representatives of NGO’s and political parties, musicians in the Diaspora , and friends of Cameroon.

In the mean time, registration for participation is already open. All prospective participants are invited to write to the following email address; camerdiaspoforum2017@gmail.com . For organizational and security purposes the deadline for registration is the 07 th of October 2017 so as to prepare identification badges ahead of time.

150 participants are expected to attend this forum. In the mean time, general mobilization for the success of this great annual event which promises to be amazing in the Diaspora is at its peak.

Phone contacts:+225 5908924, +33 630195061, +32 465 126 618