CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Storytelling Practices, Human rights, and the Politics of Alliances Most ordinary Cameroonians profess – democracy, independence, industriousness, productivity, competition and performance are willing to overlook how these values often conflict with their own priorities because the ways some stories resonate so powerfully with the intimate narrative structure for which our minds are prepared. To change a political regime means the power to replace a conventional story with a new one. Hence, change happens only when you replace one story with another. When we develop the right story, and learn how to tell it, it will infect the minds of people across the political spectrum.

Now, most people seem to agree that autocratic regimes are old stories that have lost most of its content and narrative force. However, without a new, guiding story of their own, allowing them to look to a better future rather than a better past, it is inevitable that oppositional parties cannot get into power. Political renewal depends on a new political story. Without a new story that is positive and propositional, rather than reactive and oppositional, nothing changes. With such a story, everything changes.

Thus, stories that are often formulaic and we call them “genre” but are simple and intelligible enough. Stories that appeal to as many people as possible and resonate with deep needs and desires. Hence, stories grounded in reality but with the means by which we might escape oppressive realities.

Autocratic regimes are by nature highly individualistic, nepotistic and clannish driven by primitive drives and therefore counter-productive. These “strongmen” are usually sociopaths and psychopaths. They all lack the emotional capacity to feel empathy, compassion, respect for others, love, remorse or guilt, and do possess an utter ruthlessness, an uncanny ability to identify emotional states of others and mimic emotions without feeling them, and a drive to seek power over others. That attitude explains why this kind of regime won't allow power and control to be taken away from them. The type of personality that is attracted to absolute power are willing to resort to violence if things don't go their way. Unfortunately, violence generally does get its way.

One of the key insights in evolution, however, is precisely that cooperative behavior can be the best for individuals, and win out in the end. Therefore, we must always treat other people as we want to be treated by them. Hence, all Cameroonians of good faith must wait their shirts and come together to build strong alliances. A politics of alliance that focuses on our human needs and how we can fulfill them and this right of necessity is the best route to stop fighting and start co-operating. Thus, all the oppositional forces must unite for a new politics of empathy and cooperation.

We must understand that there can be no natural human right to unlimited power, for if that right exists, it becomes the sole human right, driving out all others. All the oppositional forces must come together to change electoral politics in Cameroon and there are no other alternative at the ballot box, therefore, if you cannot change the game, change the rules! The future depends on it.