   Cameroun : Un gang de braqueurs interpellé à Yaounde :: CAMEROON

France (Chevrier) France (Chevrier) excamerounais

Let criminals be prosecuted wherever they may be, arrested and brought before the competent authorities to be tried for their offenses. but I wonder also if there is no other way to carry out the arrest of these people without one indulging in such a sad spectacle ???



I never approve of such a scene especially when one knows the taste of the spectacle of the police authorities and others. it is no better than the popular vindictiveness to which the population is often engaged.

These people who are presented as bandits of highways, if tomorrow it is proved that they had nothing to do with these acts, who will repair the harm caused ???



Africans are unaware that at a time when it is social networks that dictate the law, it is these same images that they take and post on these social networks that often make them laugh at the world.