   Cameroun, Filouterie, bigamie et délinquance parentale, Ramin Tantoh Funiew : une double vie, une double identité :: CAMEROON

France (Annemasse) France (Annemasse) excamerounais

Guy Modeste Dzudié,



What I have just read here is not a press article, much less an information.

You could have relayed the information that this human rights organization wants to put across. For example, by announcing that this guy is wanted for abandoning his family, that he has contracted another marriage when he is not divorced from his first wife with whom he was married under the monogamic regime. without going into the slightest detail.

But to quote the names of his relatives, indicate their places of residence, show his photo and that of his new companion, it is a media lynching against a person and even invasion of privacy. You yourself were liable to prosecution.

Since the case would be in the hands of the police, I believe it was up to her to make an appeal

I dare believe that Cameroon will no longer serve us this kind of media lynching in the future.