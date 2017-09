France (Annemasse) France (Annemasse) excamerounais

As the other said, what a mistake to get people out of prison and escort them to Buéa and Bamenda !!!



It is the freed hostages who are escorted. This simply confirms the thesis of those who argued that they were not prisoners but hostages.



If this government thinks it has solved this problem with this release, it is wrong.



And those who have lost their family members, you need a commission to investigate.



How in a country ruled by law hundreds of people can be massacred and it remains a mystery ??? no one talks about it but we rehearsed burnt establishments all day long.



What is the most important in a country ??? the men who populate it or the establishments ???