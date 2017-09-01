CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: Letter to my fellow compatriots, brothers and sisters The elements of national destabilization have started hunting us at our peaceful hiding grounds. We have seen how our brothers chest and knock them out of Belgium and South African.

They don’t understand that their linguistic apartheid has fallen off from a national to and international battle.

These shameless Dinosaurs still have an agenda to come here in the UK which is the struggle hub and stronghold of this independent of Southern Cameroon.

Brothers and sister, I as leader of the Cameroon Reformation Party am with you and for you now and forever. Take my words for it and I am down for it, don’t allow such bone headed Entelodonts to manipulate your decisions, choices and ways of life.

We will fight them and even set ablaze at the CPDM Head office call High Commission in London. These bunches of Betty, Bulu and Ewondo elites had never got any sympathy over you. If they can listen to my advice from this message, do not attempt to come into the UK as you risking your lives. Let them tell their supreme Godhead at Etudi that this matter is more than simple ignorance. It’s now a matter of death and life.

These bunches of Dinosaurs are coming here in leopards skin to lure you and once they get the opportunity they will prey on you. Do not sorry them and do not have any sympathy over them. Enough is enough.

Back to our brothers, sisters and parents in Cameroon, We love you all and that’s why no matter what we are trying and will keep on our best to wage in efforts because we all wish you a brighter future and a government we will hold in trust and where we all will have a say on how it’s run. Do not rush for elicit education. Be patient we will not failed you we have a good mind and a vision for you.

Stays at home, stay away from places manage by elements la Republique. Be peaceful and put your time in to other resourceful activities. For all our girls, be mindful these elements are rapist and treacherous they might regenerate their kidnapping and raping behaviours on you.

These Betti elites are not coming here for peace there are killer monster with bio-engineer killing behaviours.

I wish we all accept that no southern Cameroonian will be going to school and also that these bunch of killers are not welcome in London come rain come sun.

Down with Paul Biya

Down with the CPDM

Down with Linguistic apartheid

For injustice will never take the place of justice

God Bless Southern Cameroon

God bless Cameroon Reformation Party

With you and for you

Foligar Lang

Leader CRP Party