   CAMEROUN :: Crise anglophone : tout n'est pas réglé :: CAMEROON

excamerounais

There are so many lawyers in Cameroon, and I am surprised that none of them questions such a release in the judicial process. Does that mean that justice is Biya ???



What is the value of this release for parents who have lost their brothers, sisters, children during this crisis ???

Who is going and how are we going to honor the memory of all these people who have been massacred since last November ???

Will the murderers be prosecuted ???



Issa Tchiroma, you said from the beginning that the situation is calm: so how can we calm a situation already calm ???



It is certain that this liberation will not solve this problem, for this government is several hundred years behind in communicating or reading the political situation.

In addition, I wonder how can we liberate people accused of "acts of terrorism" ???

This power believes itself eternal, but all the powers or strong men have finally sank one day