   Le Cameroun vise 1 million de touristes internationaux et un cash-flow de 1000 milliards de Fcfa pendant la CAN 2019 :: CAMEROON

France (Thonon-les-Bains) France (Thonon-les-Bains) excamerounais

A million international tourists ???

One can always dream in Cameroon.

Before, there was the slogan "Cameroon, Africa in miniature", we did not see anyone coming to Cameroon. There were zero international tourists.

Now we count on the CAN 2019. You really take the tourists for cons. Whatever the tourist, even the stupid, before going to a country today, he goes on the Internet and types the keywords. And when you go on the Internet today, you type "Cameroon CAN 2019", there are only the uncertainties about the holding of the competition that are displayed. And as if that's not all, the one who is going to type these keywords will also realize that there is not even a president at the head of the football federation. Which certainly will sharpen his curiosity and he will try to understand a little more this country. No road, no hospitals, miscellaneous facts to make bristles, etc ...