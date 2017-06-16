   ALLEMAGNE :: Invitation and program of the "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage, on 17th June at Francfurt am Main :: GERMANY

We will unite to celebrate the amazing journeys of phenomenal ladies and also those of special men that support Fempreneurship and Leadership in the African Diaspora. We will hold panel discussions, workshops, movie and novel presentations, as we close with an exclusive 'Flying Dinner' with the entertainment of talented poets and singers.
#AichaBahDiallo Phenomenal Women 2017 is not only for WOMEN, but also for MEN looking to nurture, support and invest in the potential of a female friend, a sister, a daughter, a wife or a partner.
FULL DAY PROGRAM
PHENOMENALLY HOSTED BY DR. FAITH KIHIU & DANY FOADING
11:30 Arrival of Participants
12:00 – 12:05 Kora Performance by Singer/Songwriter Lubiana
12:05 – 12:10 “Phenomenal Woman” perfomed by Spoken Word Artist Marie-Alonga
12:10 – 12:20 Keynote Speech : Dr Susane Enjema Aweh
BREAK OUT SESSIONS | 12:15 – 18:30
12:20 – 13:05 “The Freedom to Fail: How to Take Risks that Will Pay off”
Dr Stephania Mbianda / Patience Mushidi
13:10 – 13:40 “Working and Living in Germany”
Caroline Monkam / Aicha Bah Diallo
13:40 – 14:25 “Conversations that count: Men Empowering Women”
Charles Henry Ngueuga / Alain Essomé
TEA TIME (BREAK) | 14:30 – 15:00
15:00 – 15:40 “Worlds and Words of Women”
Florence Tsagué / Acèle Nadale
15:45 – 16:45 “The Social Media Brand that Works for You”
Ruby Comédienne, Claude Wilfried Ekanga, Shirley, Pauline Nemb
16:50 – 17:30 Introduction of Fempreneurs
T. Fotso, D. Obiang, S. Fokam, E. Tegaboué, R. Mutsengi, R. Mokathé, C. Hiobi
18:00 – 18:30 Empowerment Act by Dr Faith Kihiu
Book signing by Florence Tsagué & Claude Wilfried Ekanga
WORKSHOPS | 13:00 – 17:00
13:00 – 14:30 “African Ethnic Jewelry Design” by Mouna Kenza
16:00 – 17:00 Career Management: “How to Find a Job and Keep it”
Aicha Bah Diallo / Caroline Monkam
MOVIE PREMIERE | 18:30 – 21:30
ENTRANCE FEE: 5 EUR
“Claire ou l’Enfant de l’Amour”: Drama about a young woman’s shattered dreams
Q&A around the film with Director Mary-Noël NIBA
Closing Empowerment Speech
FLYING DINNER | 22:00 – OPEN END
22:00 – 22:05 Welcome Speech by Corine Yonké
22:05 – 22:10 “Phenomenal Woman” perfomed by S. W. Artist Marie-Alonga
22:10 – 22:25 “Mélanine”, an Original Poem by Steve Mekoudja
22:30 – 23:00 Fashion Accessory Catwalk Show by Mouna Kenza
23:00 – 00:00 Kora Performance by Lubiana
FINGER FOOD AND REFRESHMENTS FOR SALE ALL DAY.
Frankfurt am Main, on 17th June
You are invited to "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage.
Date: 17.06.2017
|Time: noon to midnight
Location: AStA Frankfut, Mertonstrasse 26-28, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
