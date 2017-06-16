ALLEMAGNE :: Invitation and program of the "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage, on 17th June at Francfurt am Main :: GERMANY We will unite to celebrate the amazing journeys of phenomenal ladies and also those of special men that support Fempreneurship and Leadership in the African Diaspora. We will hold panel discussions, workshops, movie and novel presentations, as we close with an exclusive 'Flying Dinner' with the entertainment of talented poets and singers.

#AichaBahDiallo Phenomenal Women 2017 is not only for WOMEN, but also for MEN looking to nurture, support and invest in the potential of a female friend, a sister, a daughter, a wife or a partner.

FULL DAY PROGRAM



PHENOMENALLY HOSTED BY DR. FAITH KIHIU & DANY FOADING

11:30 Arrival of Participants

12:00 – 12:05 Kora Performance by Singer/Songwriter Lubiana

12:05 – 12:10 “Phenomenal Woman” perfomed by Spoken Word Artist Marie-Alonga

12:10 – 12:20 Keynote Speech : Dr Susane Enjema Aweh



BREAK OUT SESSIONS | 12:15 – 18:30

12:20 – 13:05 “The Freedom to Fail: How to Take Risks that Will Pay off”

Dr Stephania Mbianda / Patience Mushidi

13:10 – 13:40 “Working and Living in Germany”

Caroline Monkam / Aicha Bah Diallo

13:40 – 14:25 “Conversations that count: Men Empowering Women”

Charles Henry Ngueuga / Alain Essomé

TEA TIME (BREAK) | 14:30 – 15:00



15:00 – 15:40 “Worlds and Words of Women”

Florence Tsagué / Acèle Nadale

15:45 – 16:45 “The Social Media Brand that Works for You”

Ruby Comédienne, Claude Wilfried Ekanga, Shirley, Pauline Nemb

16:50 – 17:30 Introduction of Fempreneurs

T. Fotso, D. Obiang, S. Fokam, E. Tegaboué, R. Mutsengi, R. Mokathé, C. Hiobi

18:00 – 18:30 Empowerment Act by Dr Faith Kihiu

Book signing by Florence Tsagué & Claude Wilfried Ekanga



WORKSHOPS | 13:00 – 17:00

13:00 – 14:30 “African Ethnic Jewelry Design” by Mouna Kenza

16:00 – 17:00 Career Management: “How to Find a Job and Keep it”

Aicha Bah Diallo / Caroline Monkam



MOVIE PREMIERE | 18:30 – 21:30

ENTRANCE FEE: 5 EUR

“Claire ou l’Enfant de l’Amour”: Drama about a young woman’s shattered dreams

Q&A around the film with Director Mary-Noël NIBA

Closing Empowerment Speech



FLYING DINNER | 22:00 – OPEN END

22:00 – 22:05 Welcome Speech by Corine Yonké

22:05 – 22:10 “Phenomenal Woman” perfomed by S. W. Artist Marie-Alonga

22:10 – 22:25 “Mélanine”, an Original Poem by Steve Mekoudja

22:30 – 23:00 Fashion Accessory Catwalk Show by Mouna Kenza

23:00 – 00:00 Kora Performance by Lubiana



FINGER FOOD AND REFRESHMENTS FOR SALE ALL DAY.



Frankfurt am Main, on 17th June

You are invited to "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage.

Date: 17.06.2017

|Time: noon to midnight

Location: AStA Frankfut, Mertonstrasse 26-28, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany