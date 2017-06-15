CAMEROUN :: Cameroon: From Douala to Yaoundé, Wildlife Trafficker Arrest A wildlife trafficker was arrested for illegal possession of a leopard skin and 41kg of pangolin scales which he brought from Douala to Yaounde to sell. As he alighted from the bus late in the night of June 8, 2017,, he was immediately arrested by the police who were waiting from him. .

#PangolinScales The operation was carried out by the Centre Regional Delegation of Forestry and Wildlife in close collaboration with police officers from the 10th Police District in Yaounde and with technical assistance from The Last Great Organisation - LAGA. The operation involved tracking wildlife traffickers through social network and this quickly proved successful as a partner of his was found advertising several wildlife species including leopard skins and pangolin scales. He would travelled from his base in Douala to Yaounde where he intended to meet a client for business and was arrested.. .

Wildlife traffickers are taking advantage of the new communication world, increasingly; they are using the Facebook, WhatsApp and other communication tools to adverstise, contact and conduct business with clients all over the world. The opportunities are wide and varied with scammers, wildlife traffickers and other kinds of criminals making the most of these open communication channels. .

The 47-year man, according to preliminary investigations, has strong links with petty traffickers who supply him with giant pangolin scales which he sells to other traffickers including the Chinese. He equally resides in Gabon where he regularly source giant pangolin scales. His connections are not limited to these and is thought to be doing business with a Nigerian who is considered to be one of his principal clients.

The illegal trade in pangolin scales is fast becoming a serious problem as pangolins which were formerly regarded only as a source of meat are seen more and more seen wealth because of the increasing value of the scales in Asian black markets. The outcome can only be a disaster for this nocturnal species whose only defence is to coil up when in danger. While the plundering is on, conservation efforts are slow to catch up with conservationist still fidgeting on what to do to stop this problem.