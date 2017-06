   Le Cameroun, écrasé 4-0 par la Colombie à Getafe :: CAMEROON

Canada (Calgary) Canada (Calgary) Larryking

I did not watch the game but I wonder what you were expecting. Just because we won the AFCON 17 does not mean we have a world class team. The sad truth is that no African country currently does.

There is still a lot of work to be done and I believe the FIFA Confederation Cup should be used as a great learning opportunity, nothing more or less.

To be honest, I still do not feel this team and I’m not excited about the upcoming confederation cup at all as I do not see them making it to the second stage.