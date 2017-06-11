ALLEMAGNE :: Invitation to the "Phenomenal Women 2017", the Annual Empowerment Stage, on June 17th at Francfurt am Main :: GERMANY We will unite to celebrate the amazing journeys of phenomenal ladies and also those of special men that support Fempreneurship and Leadership in the African Diaspora. We will hold panel discussions, workshops, movie and novel presentations, as we close with an exclusive 'Flying Dinner' with the entertainment of talented poets and singers. Phenomenal Women 2017 is not only for WOMEN, but also for MEN looking to nurture, support and invest in the potential of a female friend, a sister, a daughter, a wife or a partner.

Grab the chance to meet the Speakers, the Fempreneurs, the Artists and the Hosts that will all be present to represent and/or celebrate Female Talent. Be sure to join us because the entrance is FREE (except where stated).

Date: 17.06.2017
Time: noon to midnight
Location: AStA Frankfut, Mertonstrasse 26-28, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

