CAMEROUN :: Cameroon, FRONTLINE FIGHTERS FOR CITIZENS INTEREST [FFCI]:HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT ON URBAN TERRORISM IN THE NORTH WEST REGION The North West Region of Cameroon has experienced a series of vandalism since November 21st, 2016, when the socio-political crisis started. This unprecedented series of violence caused by civilians has resulted in the loss of human lives and property and it is alleged that there is more violence and vandalism announced to take place in the future. The burning of the Bamenda Women Empowerment Center illustrated below is just one among many.

#WomenEmpowermentCenter This whole saga started in November 2016 with the Teachers’ and Lawyers’ strike. These strikes were declared to be pacific and nonviolent. But they were cunningly using some radical groups to envenom the situation and this has degenerated to a point where the teachers and lawyers no longer have control of the crisis anymore. Radical groups have taken the law into their hands with the aid of some leaders at home and abroad calling for secession and federal system of government. They are calling on teacher, pupils and students not to go to school until their demands are met and are employing threats, violence, and vandalism to enforce a no school going. This no school going is having an adverse effect on the future of the youth; teenage pregnancy has increased by 80%, domestic robbery is on the rise, corruption of the youth and child abuse, illiteracy will increase in a couple of years given many children will never go to school because of what has transpired this year. An illiterate population shall be easily manipulated by the leaders for their selfish interest. As days go by, we witness an ever increasing acts of vandalism in the city of Bamenda and the North West Region as a whole.

These outlaws have engaged in a massive destruction of public and private property, and urban criminality since the beginning of the current crisis. Many of them still go unpunished given that they are highly protected upon by the Consortium of Trade Unions. Whenever one of these radicals is arrested by the forces of law and order, the leaders of the consortium propagate messages on social media calling for their immediate and unconditional release. They call on the population to stage a ghost town in order to achieve their goal and even go about committing more atrocities; burning down public institutions and roads.

Those arrested recently and placed under detention were not all involved in acts of vandalism; after an on the ground investigation, FFCI discovered that some of them were just passers-by and sought for their release. Some organizations had been propagating false information that most of those arrested had died in detention, which was very wrong and contrary to the reality. This propagation of false information incited the population into more violence and vandalism. The propagation of false information is ongoing and is having a negative impact on the efforts government is making to normalize the situation and meet the demands of the teachers and lawyers. Most of the demands that have been met by government have not been given the right publicity and the population is still unaware that government has done a lot and is prepared to do more in order to satisfy the teachers and lawyers and have them resume work.

It is crystal clear today the demands of the teachers and lawyers went beyond pure professional demands. Secessionist and federalist ideologies were the bases of their demands. Their demands tabled to government was just a shadow of their real intentions.

We the Frontline Fighters for Citizens Interest (FFCI) - “a human right defense Organization”, strongly condemn the manipulation of some ignorant Citizens by teachers, lawyers and political opposition Actors to achieve their Public demonstrations in the North West and South West Regions.

The lawyers and teachers may have been right in their motives and initial aims but cunningly used the wrong actors (Radical groups).

The FFCI carefully followed the strike actions and must comment that the teachers and the lawyers used and are still trying to use the vulnerable and most available citizens [the unemployed] to achieve their unlawful demonstrations.

We dare to say, but must say; these citizens deeply implicated the main opposition party (Social Democratic Front SDF). We don’t stand on any ground to blame the SDF chairman but watched him authorizing the traders and teachers to hold on with the strike action during the festive period and continue then after.

According to the FFCI national president, Mr. Mowha Franklin, after a face to face discussion with Fru Ndi on the 18th Dec. 2016, he seemed to be the switch to the strike actions both in the North West and South West regions. We doubt why he could not organize his own manifestations or uprising but wait for the teachers and lawyers to start changing the teachers and lawyers demands into his quest for federalism. Thereby confusing citizens of their immediate needs.

As a slogan, the teachers say; behind their curtains “e go bad today”, Misleading, influencing and supporting while within their shells the final perpetrators of their unexplained actions. This is a clear indication that they are not sure of themselves and could be considered troublers of public order.

How many teachers were amongst those arrested and detained in the looting, robbery and aggression scenes that accompanied the strike action? Why will one swallow a pear seed when he knows his anus is not big enough to pass it out?

We do not rush into southern Cameroon/Western Cameroon Crisis. We however watched the National flag being brought down and finally burnt by individuals whom we finally classified as completely uneducated and influenced. If Southern Cameroon wants to be heard, why can’t they make themselves visible civilized and courageous? The reunion of Cameroon was a peaceful and highly welcome occasion and if there has to be a separation, it should be done on the table and by eligible elite and not vandals, whatever be the atmosphere.

We went a long way to see that the detainees in Bamenda were released in collaboration of the authorities on bail.

We the FFCI therefore urge the Cameroonian judiciary system to charge the teachers and lawyers to pay not only for the physical but also the social and economic damages registered all along the strike actions of both public and private property.

Nevertheless, the Forces of law and order must revise and improve on their methods of intervention. They should make sure that the civilians they arrest are those caught in action and not just pick up innocent citizens to justify their presence on the field.

FFCI is particularly concerned because in its capacity as a defender of human interest, it also has a primary role to promote education which is a fundamental human right and essential for the exercise of all other human rights.

We therefore call upon both the Cameroonian government and the protestors to know that we are seriously violating the normative instruments laid down by UNESCO; promoting and developing the right of every person to enjoy access to education of good quality, without discrimination and exclusion. These instruments bear witness to the great importance that member states and the international community attach to the normative action for realizing the right to education.

FFCI therefore observing actively, urges the government of Cameroon to fulfill within the shortest frame of time its political and legal obligations vis a vis providing education of good quality and to implement and monitor more effectively educational strategies in action and not only on paper.



WOMEN EMPOWERMENT CENTER IN FLAMES

The Bamenda Women Empowerment Center run by the Ministry of Women’s Employment and the Family has been consumed by fire. In the early hours of the 20th of May, 2017, smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

The President of FFCI and his staff made a stopover at the premises after the 20th May celebration at the Commercial Avenue in Bamenda to see for themselves the enormous damage that the blaze has done to the center.

Main entrance of the women empowerment center



The Bamenda Women Empowerment Center was opened to train young girls and women in many different professional areas so they could become self-employed and independent. The center has trained more than a thousand young girls and women to date.

President of FFCI in one of the workshops of the women empowerment center



The cause of the fire is still unknown but fingers are already pointed at some extremist groups that have been setting ablaze public and private structures that do not respect the ghost town operation in the region.

Until a new structure is put up, the many young girls and women who were being trained at the center will be redundant; they would have to indulge in other activities and wait until a new structure is built for them to proceed with their training. How long shall it take for a new structure to be built is the question that is begging for an answer. What is certain is that with the structure down, the lives of the trainees may never be the same again; many may never complete their training and fulfil their dreams.

Women empowerment center after blaze

Frontline Fighters for Citizens’ Interest [FFCI], would like to inform the youth that their right to education is fundamental; it is an inalienable right, preserved by the constitution of the Republic of Cameroon and furthermore, in the United Nations Charter on Human Rights and Freedoms. Accordingly, no individual, association, syndicate, group, etc., has the power or right to jeopardize that right for whatever reason.

There is information circulating and propagated by some unscrupulous persons in Cameroon and the Diaspora to the effect that UNESCO has cancelled the current school year in Cameroon and therefore any certificate obtained this school year shall not be valid or recognized.

FFCI (Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interest), would like to state clearly that Cameroon is an independent country and therefore no country, be it the United States of America, France, Italy, etc., and no organization, be it UNESCO, UN, AU, etc., has the power, right, or authority to cancel the school year in Cameroon. It is only the state of Cameroon that has the power, right, or authority to cancel the school year of this country. Therefore, these bad intentioned persons are either acting out of ignorance or deliberately want to frustrate the youth by spreading false and unfounded information.

The education of the youth is priceless; the best heritage a parent can leave to his children is not wealth but education. It is safe to say the education of the youth is indispensable.

The truth is that Strikes in Cameroon have often had poor Prognosis. This is because they are poorly organized or led by invisible leaders. The grievances are often a salad of problems which one could hardly tell if they are eventually resolved or not. The leaders often stay behind, while the innocent and the less privileged are thrown behind bars.

We the Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interest (FFCI) are not condemning strikes but wish to make it clear that neither the civilians nor the forces of law and order in Cameroon fully understand the process of striking. We would therefore recommend other means of tabling our problems or better still; get proper education about our rights and the roles of public Riot.

It is erroneous to peaceful manifestations criminal acts but the vandalisms that accompanies them usually varies from misdemeanors to typical felonies.

And when they become felonies, the victims or suspects arrested in Cameroon with the slow judiciary process are usually abandoned in prison. Some die awaiting trail and some become unbearable to their families.

Frontline Fighters for Citizen’s Interest FFCI strongly condemn the everlasting GHOST TOWN, VIOLENCE and VANDALISM which have been a nightmare to the entire population of theThe most significant violation of human rights during this crisis period is the systematic halting of classes and the threats against pupils, students, parents and the vandalism committed against businesses and private residences.

Thousands of inmates awaiting trial would have to wait much longer given lawyers are not performing their duties and this is a serious violation of their rights given “justice delayed is justice denied”.

Traders who dare to open on a ghost town day run the risk of having their businesses vandalized. A good number of businesses have been burnt down for not honoring ghost town days. This is of course a violation of their right to operate their businesses.

It should be noted that in the North West Region, cheap contraband petrol from Nigeria is sold in every corner. This cheap fuel is easily bought and used to burn down markets, schools, etc. If government stops this contraband fuel from entering the country, it would make it difficult for vandalism to continue at the rate at which it is at the moment because the fuel is also one of the sources of income of these out laws.