CAMEROUN :: WHY SOUTHERN CAMEROONIAN PARLIAMENTARIANS REFUSED TO RESIGN AND JOIN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONIAN FIGHT Let us look at the Financial windfalls of becoming a Parliamentarian in Cameroon National Assembly. I am talking about the Lower Chambers (not Senate) that have never passed a single (Member's) Bill since the inception of Parliamentary proceedings in 1972. I will investigate the salaries and Financial "Enjoyments" of S(I)NATORS in another mail.

#......... Let us put aside their salaries (which is normal for anyone who works).

CAR ALLOWANCE (The Day you are sworn in as Elected Depute)

Ordinary Regular Floor Member (DEPUTE) ..CFA 10,000,000 Frs

12 Secretaries ............................................... CFA 45,000,000 Frs

05 Questors.................................................... CFA 50,000,000 Frs

05 Vice Presidents.......................................... CFA 60,000,000 Frs

1st Vice President........................................... CFA 65,000,000 Frs

Speaker........................................................... CFA 80,000,000 Frs

23 Members of Political Bureau: Additional.... CFA 12,000,000 Frs

Speaker is automatically a Member................ CFA 15,000,000 Frs

After Two years of owning your FREE PRADO

4 WD SUV, you (all Deputes) are given another

Repair Allowance of 1/3 of your initial Car Allowance

All Deputes receive additional Kitchen Car

allowance of....................................................CFA 8.000.000 Frs

The 23 Bureau Members are those designated by their

Parliamentary Group for CEMAC, Francophonie

and Commonwealth assignments depending on your Education

Each Depute Member receives Travel Allowances CFA 4.500.000 Frs

for Local In-Country "Missions" and CFA 6.500.000 Frs for Missions Abroad

It gets even better if you land the coveted ultra lucrative Job of either Speaker, 1st Vice President or the other 5 Vice Presidents. It is the dream of every DEPUTE

to try his luck and enter that prestigious Club de Grangs.

before I forget, almost all of them shun Cameroon Hospitals. They all seek treatment in Europe, America or India. We even have three right now hospitalized in Boston Massachussetts PAID again by we poor Tax Payers. I shuwear to God name Bible, we have suffered too much in that Kamalloon Kontri in the hands of our "Le Faux LEADERS". That is why NONE OF THOSE GUYS IN THE NEXT ELECTIONS (if at all it holds in Southern Cameroons territory) will EVER be elected or Selected. This is their last term. They have all Black-Listed themselves except Honorable WIRBA. Make dem chop as much as they fit chop Now. Na God don butter dem Bread. They will return Home in Southern Cameroons to see Real Democracy In Action NOT CHOP BROKE POT Politics they are practicing right now in Yawinde Ngola.

Little wonder, why no Parliamentarian would ever RESIGN their posts.

Let us now look at only the Speakers allowance if he decides to

go on retirement today.

Monthly Allowance (on retirement)................... CFA 1.600.000 Frs

Water Bill Allowance......................................... CFA 150.000 Frs

Electricity Bill..................................................... CFA 250,000 Frs

Telephone, Fax, Skype etc................................ CFA 250,000 Frs

Bons d'Essence or Petrol Coupons................... 1000 Litres/Month

Government issued Official Residence.............. CFA 2.5 M Frs/Month

Full Payment of all Medical Bills

Laundry (Blanchisserie) Allowance

Brand New Black Mercedez tinted 500 SEL from Germany

One High Ranking Body Guard Police/Gendarme called "Chef"

Two Drivers

Two Gardeners

Two Cooks

Two Watchmen (Megardes)

Madames Wardrobe Allowance

Private Security for Fenced House Entrance

Two Private Female Secretaries with rank of "Chef de Service"

If the Speaker dies while on retirement, the Wive or Wives inherit 1/3 of the total package which was destined for "Ogah"...jusqu'a jusqu'a. Has any of you ever been interested in observing the charade called "Election of the Speaker each Parliamentary session? It is an outright mockery of DEMOCRACY.

All of these attachment personnel are paid out of the Budget

of the National Assembly. These measures were adopted by

the present Speaker who has been there for almost 28 years.

It simply means Pah Muna Solomon Tandeng and Pah

Fonka Shang never benefitted from this present Parliamentary "Largesse".

Do the Math, and see the gigantic quantum amount the Government spends on these 167 Men and Women of Cameroon Parliament. It is Mind boggling....and for what Productivity Index, Other than continuous Hand Clapping.

In conclusion and in all reality, do you see Southern Cameroonian

Parliamentarians either of CPDM, SDF or UPC or any other Party

for that matter, voluntarily ABANDON this kinna chop for go Join

we "Suffer Peepoo"? Honestly, would these fellows not even

conjure Miracles to even put the President even on "Life Support"

so long as they can continue to wipe Cameroon Treasury DRY?

I even forgot the CFA 12.000,000 Frs given to each DEPUTE every year for what is euphemistically called "Don de Projets Parlementaires" for stuff like building bridges, roads, improving hospital infrastructure, school buildings etc. Common now. What kind of Bridge can be built with this paltry amount? It simply means, this amount is destined as "Pocket Money" pour Farroter pendant les fetes, deuils et les "Petites" au village.

It is a well oiled system that can easily corrupt even the Pope. To tell you the truth, there is no honest human being in the whole of the National Assembly if they don't see anything wrong with these corrupt practices.