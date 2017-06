   Cameroun :: Conseil supérieur de la magistrature : Ayah Paul Abine en retraite, Yap Abdou, Avocat général près la Cour suprême :: CAMEROON

France (Bossey) France (Bossey) excamerounais

To these magistrates without balls, incapable of issuing a contrary opinion, know that your turn is not far









Bizarre even in this country where the president of the republic sends his sons and grandsons to retirement!

By the way, at what age do we retire in Cameroon?

Abah Paul Abine would be in his sixties (retired)

Niat njifendji: 83 years old (working)

Pierre semengue: 82 years old (working)

Cavayé Djibril: 77 years old (working)

Laurent Esso: 74 years old (working)

Issa Hayatou 71 years old (in office) starts a young career