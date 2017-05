   CAMEROUN :: Roland Garros : Françoise Abanda chez les grands :: CAMEROON

France (Poisy) France (Poisy) excamerounais

The Canadian-born Cameroonian,

The American of Cameroonian origin,

The Russian of Cameroonian origin

The Afghani of Cameroonian origin,

The Kosovar of Cameroonian origin,

The Mexican woman of Cameroonian origin,

The Colombian woman of Cameroonian origin

Poor country !!!

This is all that remains in Cameroon and the Cameroonians: salivate before the exploits of their ex-compatriots. They never ask themselves why a talent has escaped them.

I am not sure that the Americans, the Russians, the French, the Chinese, would be so happy and ecstasy as the Cameroonians to see theirs flee their country to defend the colors of another country

What lesson can we learn from this? That to succeed, you must sign change of nationality