   CAMEROUN :: Boycott de la fête nationale : Foncièrement antipatriotique :: CAMEROON

France (Poisy) France (Poisy) excamerounais

The constituent elements and several other symbols of national unity and patriotism are trampled at the feet of May 21 of a year to May 19 of the following year by those who are supposed to incarnate the rule of law, The incarnation of the state and its institutions, symbols and the power of Cameroon nation without anyone finds anything wrong.

For them, patriotism is simply limited to come to parade for the wine-mets



For years this unit has cracked, it is only recently that the government takes a battery of measures ???

How can we talk about patriotism when we torture in a part of the country ???



We want to make the Cameroonians believe that those who launched this watchword are less patriotic than those who plunder and empty the coffers of the state for decades to the detriment of the people