   THE QUAGMIRE OF MARKET PLACES IN CURRENT CAMEROUN REPUBLIC - SURELY CITIZENS DESERVE BETTER! :: CAMEROON

style="width:750px;height:auto;"I can perfectly relate to this even though its Muea market, but (Victoria (Limbe), Kumba, Bamenda, Bafousam, Marche Central or Marche Mboppi cannot be different. People are really living in misery out there and yet the country is so blessed to be a curse in this 21st century. Is this all tantamount to bad governance? It's painful and so sad of what we’re having today in terms of market infrastructure. It is the reality on the ground the truth not to talk of some of our mothers/fathers who are only there to sell just to sustain the home while waiting for their day to die. What is the essence of living when you can't even get daily meal - that is the million dollar question?

#LaRepubliqueDu Oh God this vivid analysis make me want to cry when I see how mothers struggle to sell for living every day. But I know this will come to an end someday as long as God is still sitting on the throne. God!!! How can a market in the economic capital of La Republique du Cameroun (Douala) look like this? Cameroun is truly sick and needs a cure. All they know is how to legalise corruption to the fist category and to embezzle tax payer’s money.

Yes it's really touching every region in the country has a market like this. I believe the way forward is criticism and action if we keep criticising and don't make any effort on our parts then it will all go to waste we need young dynamic and passionate youths who do not only talk the talk so as push the government to do more.

Everything in the country has been transformed to something else. This is a pity. How can we stop people from stealing our taxes? How can we develop an integrated and truly functional modern state? Wish President Paul Biya and his psychotic and corrupt ministers announce a visit to that market. It will be transformed overnight even for a week or a few months before the lakes in the market comes back.

This brings me to the period when the Fon-of-Fons was in town for 50th anniversary of the military, the streets in Bamenda were tarred even trees along the up station road received a fresh colour of paint. Same happened in Buea when Biya announced his visit things changed within months. Can't remember that date but it’s not long. Come and see the streets in Abakwa now after Biya's visit. You choose your own pothole for either your bike or car in many towns and cities now. That's Biya’s Cameroun on the heels to emergence.

The average Life expectancy keeps decreasing as years pass by for many of our parents back home because this is what majority go through at the age above 50yrs to feed a big family daily and let alone of having numerous kids and paying tuition just to get at least some Basic Education. With so much pains seeing these pictures, my heart bleeds and fast beating as someone going to pass out. I think only the youths can really or basically stand firm with one love, one heart, and one voice to be able to change the current dynamics of present ongoing quagmire in our own part of the country – The Southern Cameroons.

But my question is - Are the youths even given that enough chance to err out their worries/voices and if yes, how many of their requests are being granted or taken into consideration by this bloodthirsty regime? Reason - because I kind of figured out that majority of the Camerounian youths are so stupidly and just as corrupt and they can't dare stand as one "Cry Out in unionism in the open"...I do actually understand any ways. So very sad indeed.

Change will definitely come someday no matter how long it might take. So let’s keep the fights with one voice that's all paving ways into a brighter future. Southern Cameroon MUST be FREE - A LUTTA CONTINUA